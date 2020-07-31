PSG Vs LYN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Coupe De La Ligue Final Live

Paris Saint-Germain will face Lyon in the final of the French Cup 2020 at Stade de France. PSG faced St-Etienne in their last clash in the tournament. Neymar scored the only goal of the match which led to PSG's victory. Lyon managed to clinch a win over Lille in the semi-finals of the tournament. The match went to penalty shootouts wherein Lyon emerged victorious. PSG's key man Kylian Mbappe misses the final after picking an ankle ligament injury which will keep him out for three weeks.

The PSG vs LYN live match will commence on Friday, July 31 (Saturday, August 1 at 12:40 AM IST).

PSG vs LYN live: PSG vs LYN Dream11 team

PSG vs LYN live: PSG vs LYN match prediction and top picks

Neymar (Captain) Mauro Icardi (Vice-captain) Léo Dubois Moussa Dembele

PSG vs LYN Dream11 prediction: Full squads

PSG vs LYN Dream11 prediction: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squad

Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga

PSG vs LYN Dream11 prediction: Lyon (LYN) squad

Anthony Lopes, Anthony Racioppi, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Sinaly Diomande, Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Joachim Andersen, Rafael, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marçal, Kenny Tete, Oumar Solet, Youssouf Koné, Melvin Bard, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traoré, Thiago Mendes, Léo Dubois, Rayan Cherki, Jean Lucas, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Tousart, Boubacar Fofana, Martin Terrier, Moussa Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Amine Gouiri, Karl Toko Ekambi, Maxwel Cornet, Bruno Guimarães

PSG vs LYN Dream11 prediction: Probable PSG vs LYN playing 11

Paris Saint-Germain : Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Meunier, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Di Maria, Neymar, Pablo Sarabia, Icardi

: Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Meunier, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Di Maria, Neymar, Pablo Sarabia, Icardi Lyon: Anthony Lopes, Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Joachim Andersen, Houssem Aouar, Lucas Tousart, Bruno Guimarães, Maxwel Cornet, Léo Dubois, Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembélé

PSG vs LYN Dream11 prediction

Our PSG vs LYN Dream11 prediction is that Paris Saint-Germain will win this game.

Note: The PSG vs LYN Dream11 prediction and PSG vs LYN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PSG vs LYN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

