PSG Vs LYN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Coupe De La Ligue Final Live

Paris Saint-Germain will face Lyon in the final of the French Cup 2020 at Stade de France. PSG faced St-Etienne in their last clash in the tournament. Neymar scored the only goal of the match which led to PSG's victory. Lyon managed to clinch a win over Lille in the semi-finals of the tournament. The match went to penalty shootouts wherein Lyon emerged victorious. PSG's key man Kylian Mbappe misses the final after picking an ankle ligament injury which will keep him out for three weeks.
The PSG vs LYN live match will commence on Friday, July 31 (Saturday, August 1 at 12:40 AM IST). Fans can play the PSG vs LYN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the PSG vs LYN Dream11 prediction, PSG vs LYN top picks and PSG vs LYN Dream11 team.
Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga
Anthony Lopes, Anthony Racioppi, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Sinaly Diomande, Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Joachim Andersen, Rafael, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marçal, Kenny Tete, Oumar Solet, Youssouf Koné, Melvin Bard, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traoré, Thiago Mendes, Léo Dubois, Rayan Cherki, Jean Lucas, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Tousart, Boubacar Fofana, Martin Terrier, Moussa Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Amine Gouiri, Karl Toko Ekambi, Maxwel Cornet, Bruno Guimarães
Our PSG vs LYN Dream11 prediction is that Paris Saint-Germain will win this game.