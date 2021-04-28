PSG Vs Man City Combined Starting Line-up Could Be Worth A Stunning £1BILLION

Two of the richest teams in world football are all set to lock horns against each other at the biggest stage possible as Paris Saint-Germain host Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. Both the teams have spent hundreds of millions over the years to build a strong team capable of winning the most prestigious competition in club football.

Both teams are now set to take steps towards their final destination as they prepare to square off in the last four of the Champions League. While the clash has been dubbed an 'Oil Derby' as PSG vs Man City starting line-up costing upwards of £1billion, we have a look at the two teams and the PSG Man City combined net worth ahead of their clash at the Parc des Princes.

How much is PSG squad worth?

Paris Saint-Germain boast one of the most expensive attacks in world football right now as their attacking duo of Neymar and Mbappe valued well at over 350 million euros. With the likes of Angel Di Maria also in the ranks, the value of PSG's front three alone crosses over 420m euros. While Presnel Kimpembe and Colin Dagba did not cost the club a single penny as the duo came from the club's academy, Abdou Diallo and Marquinhos can together be valued in the region of 50 million euros. The midfield trio of Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, also expected to be valued at around 100 million euros. Not to forget the likes of Keylor Navas amongst many first-team players in the ranks, PSG's squad worth is in excess of over 700 million euros.

Man City Squad worth

Unlike their opponents, Manchester City have been heavy spenders on the opposite side of the pitch with the Citizens boasting one of the most expensive defences in world football right now. Starting off with Man City's first-choice goalkeeper, Ederson is valued to be around 50 million euros. Ahead of Ederson stands the most expensive defensive back in world football with the duo of Kyle Walker and Juan Cancelo costing Man City well in excess of 50 million euros for each defender.

Staring at the heart of The Manchester Club's defence is Ruben Dias who was brought for 64 million euros alongside John Stones, with the Englishman costing around 50 million euros back in 2016. With a defence that alone is worth over 250 million euros, Pep Guardiola also boasts midfield options in Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ilkay Gundogan, who cost yet another 100 million euros. The Sky Blues' starting 11 also consist of academy star Phil Foden in attack alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez with the transfer fee of the duo combining to add yet another 100 million euros.

With the PSG Man City combined net worth estimated to be around a billion pounds, the many names similar to "Oil Derby" the clash has earned do not come as a surprise. Nevertheless, both teams will be aiming to play at their best level and make full use of the resources available at their disposal in the UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

PSG vs Man City starting line-up (Predicted 11)

Paris Saint-Germain- Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria

Manchester City- Ederson, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden