PSG Vs Manchester City: Bernardo Silva's Open Goal Miss Leaves Fans Shocked

Portuguese footballer Bernardo Silva, at the 26th minute of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Manchester City match of the UEFA Champions League 2021, missed a rare chance to score despite having possession of the ball, right in front of the goal post. In the 26th minute of the game, City player Raheem Sterling attempted a header, but the ball hit the crossbar and bounced back to Bernardo inside the six-yard box. However, the midfielder failed to hit the target, denying City their opening goal in the match on Wednesday.

As Bernardo missed the chance to score at a point where PSG were already in the lead, courtesy of the goal by Idrissa Gueye at the 8th minute of the match, City conceded another goal and lost the match. PSG's second goal was scored by Lionel Messi at the 74th minute, which was also his first goal for the French outfit, since his move from Barcelona. However, the costly miss by Bernardo took the social media by storm as fans blamed him for denying City a chance to win.

Netizens react to Bernardo Silva missing opening goal against PSG-

A user termed the goal missed by Bernardo as an open goal and added that the footballer missed an easy chance as the goal was even easier than what it looked like. Meanwhile, another said that had Bernardo scored the goal for City, the team could have won the match as they dominated most of the first half against PSG.

Among the many reactions, few of the users compared the miss by Bernardo with Chelsea’s Timo Werner, who was involved in a similar missed opportunity. One of the users said Bernardo paid a tribute to Werner for missing the goal, while another user criticized the media for making Werner’s miss a hot topic, meanwhile ignoring the miss by Bernardo. Another user sarcastically said that Bernardo seems to have taken the challenge by Werner seriously.

On the match front, following their win, PSG now finds themselves at the top of Group A in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 points table. In the two matches that PSG have played, they won against City and drew the game against Club Brugge on September 16. On the other hand, Manchester City won their opening game against RB Leipzig, 6-0 on September 16, and suffered a loss against PSG. City are placed in third place in Group A points table.

