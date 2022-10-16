PSG Vs Marseille Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, UK And US

Paris Saint-Germain will take on arch-rivals Marseille as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 points table. PSG are leading the standings with 26 points from 10 matches while Marseille are third with 23 from 10 games. The game will take place at the former's home ground, the iconic Parc des Princes. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash between the two top sides in France's top-flight, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the UK and the US, and the PSG vs Marseille live streaming details.

Where is the PSG vs Marseille taking place?

PSG vs Marseille is taking place at PSG's home ground Parc de Princes in Paris.

When will PSG vs Marseille match begin?

The PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 clash will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on Monday, October 17.

How to watch Ligue 1 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be telecast live on Sports 18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track all the live updates and scores of the match on the official social media handles of both teams and Ligue 1.

PSG vs Marseille live streaming details in India?

As for the PSG vs Marseille live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot app.

Where to watch Ligue 1 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Ligue 1 live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. Meanwhile, the PSG vs Marseille live streaming will also be available on the same network. The clash will begin live at 7:45 PM BST on Sunday, October 16.

How to watch PSG vs Marseille live in US?

US fans wanting to watch the live telecast of Ligue 1 can tune in to the beIN Sports Network. As for the PSG vs Marseille live streaming, fans can tune in to the Fubo TV app or website. The match will begin live at 2:45 PM ET on Sunday, October 16.

Ligue 1: PSG vs Marseille predicted line-ups

PSG: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti, Sanches, Mendes; Messi; Neymar, Mbappe

Marseille: Lopez; Balerdi, Bailly, Gigot; Kabore, Guendouzi, Rongier, Gerson; Payet, Under, Sanchez