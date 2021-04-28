PSG Vs MCI Dream11: Paris Saint-Germain Vs Manchester City Prediction And Team News

The second semi-final of the UEFA Champions League awaits us on Wednesday as Paris Saint-Germain welcome Premier League outfit Manchester City in their upcoming match. The first leg of the second semi-finals is all set to be played at the Parc des Princes on April 28 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Thursday, April 29) according to IST. Let's have a look PSG vs MCI Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

PSG vs MCI Match Preview

Paris Saint-Germain will take much much confidence following their performances in the Champions League as they knocked out reigning champions Bayern Munich in their previous rounds. Mauricio Pochettino's men registered a massive 2-3 win against Munich in the first leg which saw the French outfit back three crucial way goals at the Allianz Arena. Despite losing the second leg by a 0-1 margin, Paris Saint-Germain managed to cruise into the final four of the competition riding on the away goal rule.

Manchester City on the other hand also knocked out another German team in Borussia Dortmund as Pep Guardiola's team registered two comfortable 2-1 win over Dortmund in each leg and ensured a smooth sailing into the final four of the competition. Heading into the match after lifting the EFL Cup following a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspurs, the Citizens will be looking to continue with the winning momentum and keep their hope of a treble alive.

PSG vs MCI Playing 11

Paris Saint-Germain- Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria

Manchester City- Ederson, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden

PSG vs MCI Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Neymar or Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain- Raheem Sterling or Angel Di Maria

PSG vs MCI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Ederson

Defenders – Colin Dagba, Joao Cancelo, Marquinhos, Ruben Dias

Midfielders – Kevin De Bruyne, Angel Di Maria, Riyad Mahrez

Strikers – Phil Foden, Neymar, Raheem Sterling

PSG vs MCI Dream11 Prediction

Manchester City have been one of the most stable teams across Europe and will face a real test in the form of PSG's deadly attack. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as we predict a narrow win for the Premier League outfit at the end of the first leg.

Prediction-Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Manchester City

Note: The above PSG vs MCI Dream11 prediction, PSG vs MCI Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PSG vs MCI Dream11 Team and PSG vs MCI Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.