PSG Vs MET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Ligue 1 Live

Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns with FC Metz on Matchday 3 of the Ligue 1 campaign at the Parc des Princes on September 16, Wednesday (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Both clubs come into this game without any points. Here's a look at our PSG vs METDream11 prediction, PSG vs MET Dream11 team and the probable PSG vs MET playing 11.

PSG vs MET live: PSG vs MET Dream11 prediction and preview

Defending champions PSG are without any points from their opening two games after having suffered defeats to Lens and Marseille. In what is turning out to be a worst possible start to a league campaign after a long and arduous 2019-20 season, PSG will look to buck themselves up and collect three points as they look to defend the Ligue 1 title. They face opponents who are there for the taking, considering their form hasn't been remarkable either.

FC Metz are yet to pick up their first points in the league as well, having suffered losses at the hands of Lille and Monaco. FC Metz will look to eke out a point here as the league gets tougher as it progresses. To their advantage, PSG will be without Neymar, Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa who were given marching orders following their brawl against Marseille. However, PSG do have strength in depth, if not form this season.

PSG vs MET Dream11 prediction: Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Metz Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on 11 occasions. Paris Saint-Germain have won on nine occasions in succession. FC Metz have won on one occasion in the 2005-06 campaign and the other encounter between the two sides ended in a draw.

PSG vs MET Dream11 prediction: Probable PSG vs MET playing 11

Paris Saint-Germain probable XI - Sergio Rico, Alessandro Florenzi, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Pablo Sarabia, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria

FC Metz probable XI - Alexandre Oukidja, Matthieu Udol, Mamadou Fofana, John Boye, Dylan Bronn, Fabien Centonze,Victorien Angban, Vincent Pajot, Habib Maiga, Habib Diallo, Opa Nguette

PSG vs MET live: PSG vs MET Dream11 team, top picks

PSG vs MET live: Paris Saint-Germain top picks

Ander Herrera

Angel Di Maria

PSG vs MET live: FC Metz top picks

Opa Nguette

Habib Diallo

PSG vs MET Dream11 prediction: PSG vs MET Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Sergio Rico

Defenders - Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Mamadou Fofana

Midfielders - Vincent Pajot, Ander Herrera, Angel Di Maria, Pablo Sarabia

Forwards - Habib Diallo, Opa Nguette

Note: The above PSG vs MET Dream11 prediction, PSG vs MET Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PSG vs MET Dream11 team and PSG vs MET match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: PSG English Twitter