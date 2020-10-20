PSG Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Quick links:
The Red Devils begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to face last season's runners-up, Paris Saint-Germain, at the Parc des Princes on October 20, Tuesday (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Manchester United haven't been in the best of form, with their season a mixed bag so far and will look to assert themselves against Paris Saint-Germain. Here's a look at our PSG vs MUN Dream11 prediction, PSG vs MUN Dream11 team and the probable PSG vs MUN playing 11.
Paris Saint-Germain come into this game following a 4-0 win over Nimes in Ligue 1 while Manchester United bounced back from their humiliating defeat to Tottenham Hotspur with a 4-1 triumph against Newcastle United. Paris Saint-Germain are on a five-game winning streak and will look to extend that winning run, while Manchester United will look to pick up all points and get off to a strong start with RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir too in this competitive group. Based on recent form, our PSG vs MUN Dream11 prediction is a narrow win for Paris Saint-Germain.
Our best goals from last season in the @ChampionsLeague! 🏆⚽ #PSGMU pic.twitter.com/4LAxLLSUBe— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 19, 2020
The two sides have faced each other twice before, in the 2018-19 season in a round of 16 tie. Both sides have one win each. Manchester United lost at home 2-0 in the first leg before scripting a 3-1 victory away from home. This ensured that Manchester United drew 3-3 on aggregate and qualified for the quarterfinals on the away goals rule.
#UCL preparations at the Aon Training Complex ✅— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 19, 2020
Check out our latest behind-the-scenes look at another productive training session 💪#MUFC pic.twitter.com/NyNUL7Hbwx
Paris Saint-Germain probable 11 - Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Rafinha, Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe
Manchester United probable 11 - David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Alex Tuanzebe, Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford
PSG vs MUN live: Paris Saint-Germain top picks
PSG vs MUN live: Manchester United top picks
Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas
Defenders - Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles
Midfielders - Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Idrissa Gueye
Forwards - Marcus Rashford (VC), Neymar, Kylian Mbappe (C)
