PSG Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

The Red Devils begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to face last season's runners-up, Paris Saint-Germain, at the Parc des Princes on October 20, Tuesday (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Manchester United haven't been in the best of form, with their season a mixed bag so far and will look to assert themselves against Paris Saint-Germain. Here's a look at our PSG vs MUN Dream11 prediction, PSG vs MUN Dream11 team and the probable PSG vs MUN playing 11.

PSG vs MUN live: PSG vs MUN Dream11 prediction and preview

Paris Saint-Germain come into this game following a 4-0 win over Nimes in Ligue 1 while Manchester United bounced back from their humiliating defeat to Tottenham Hotspur with a 4-1 triumph against Newcastle United. Paris Saint-Germain are on a five-game winning streak and will look to extend that winning run, while Manchester United will look to pick up all points and get off to a strong start with RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir too in this competitive group. Based on recent form, our PSG vs MUN Dream11 prediction is a narrow win for Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG vs MUN Dream11 prediction: Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other twice before, in the 2018-19 season in a round of 16 tie. Both sides have one win each. Manchester United lost at home 2-0 in the first leg before scripting a 3-1 victory away from home. This ensured that Manchester United drew 3-3 on aggregate and qualified for the quarterfinals on the away goals rule.

#UCL preparations at the Aon Training Complex ✅



Check out our latest behind-the-scenes look at another productive training session 💪#MUFC pic.twitter.com/NyNUL7Hbwx — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 19, 2020

PSG vs MUN Dream11 prediction: Probable PSG vs MUN playing 11

Paris Saint-Germain probable 11 - Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Rafinha, Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United probable 11 - David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Alex Tuanzebe, Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

PSG vs MUN live: Top picks for PSG vs MUN Dream11 team

PSG vs MUN live: Paris Saint-Germain top picks

Kylian Mbappe

Neymar

PSG vs MUN live: Manchester United top picks

Bruno Fernandes

Marcus Rashford

PSG vs MUN Dream11 prediction: PSG vs MUN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas

Defenders - Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles

Midfielders - Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Idrissa Gueye

Forwards - Marcus Rashford (VC), Neymar, Kylian Mbappe (C)

Note: The above PSG vs MUN Dream11 prediction, PSG vs MUN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PSG vs MUN Dream11 team and PSG vs MUN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: PSG, Manchester United Instagram