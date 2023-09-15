PSG Vs Nice Live Streaming: Where And Where To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, UK And USA?

Club football returns after the international break, and the fans are going to witness the Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and OGC Nice. This will be the 5th match day of the French League. The defending champions will be looking to gain momentum ahead of their UEFA Champions League matches next week.

3 things you need to know

PSG is currently ranked 2nd in the Ligue 1 table

OGC Nice is currently ranked 8th in the Ligue 1 table

PSG vs Nice will kick off in a few hours

Here is everything you need to know about the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and OGC Nice.

Also Read: Germany puts Andreas Rettig in charge of its national soccer teams and youth academy

Where will the PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 2023-24 match take place?

The Ligue 1 2023-24 match between PSG and Nice is scheduled to take place at Parc des Princes, the home stadium of PSG.

When will the PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 2023-24 match take place?

The Ligue 1 2023-24 match between PSG and Nice is slated to take place at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 16.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo offers gratitude upon Al-Nassr return after Int'l duty with Portugal

How to watch the PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 2023-24 match in India?

The live broadcast of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match between PSG and Nice will take place on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels in India.

How to watch the PSG vs Nice live streaming Ligue 1 2023-24 ?

The PSG vs Nice live streaming is available on the Jio Cinema App.

How to watch the PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 2023-24 match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the live broadcast of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match between PSG and Nice will be shown on the TNT Sports TV channel. The live streaming will be available on TNT Sports. (8:00 AM - Friday UK time)

How to watch the PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 2023-24 match in the US?

In the United States, the live broadcast of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match between PSG and Nice will be shown on the beIN Sports TV channel. The live streaming will be available on the beIN Sports. (3:00 AM- Friday US time)

Will Mbappe play in the PSG vs Nice?

Yes, according to the reports, Kylian Mbappe is set to start in the match against Nice and will also be hoping to get on the scoresheet.