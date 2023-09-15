PSG Vs Nice Live Streaming: Where And Where To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, UK And USA?

Quick links:
Mbappe for PSG, (Image: AP)
Club football returns after the international break, and the fans are going to witness the Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and OGC Nice. This will be the 5th match day of the French League. The defending champions will be looking to gain momentum ahead of their UEFA Champions League matches next week.
Here is everything you need to know about the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and OGC Nice.
The Ligue 1 2023-24 match between PSG and Nice is scheduled to take place at Parc des Princes, the home stadium of PSG.
The Ligue 1 2023-24 match between PSG and Nice is slated to take place at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 16.
The live broadcast of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match between PSG and Nice will take place on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels in India.
The PSG vs Nice live streaming is available on the Jio Cinema App.
In the United Kingdom, the live broadcast of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match between PSG and Nice will be shown on the TNT Sports TV channel. The live streaming will be available on TNT Sports. (8:00 AM - Friday UK time)
In the United States, the live broadcast of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match between PSG and Nice will be shown on the beIN Sports TV channel. The live streaming will be available on the beIN Sports. (3:00 AM- Friday US time)
Yes, according to the reports, Kylian Mbappe is set to start in the match against Nice and will also be hoping to get on the scoresheet.