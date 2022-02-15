PSG Vs Real Madrid: 3 Key Battles That Could Decide Outcome Of Champions League Contest

PSG vs Real Madrid, the most anticipated fixture of the UEFA Champions League, is scheduled on February 16 at midnight 1;30 AM. Vikings will be the guest of the French team for the first leg. 13 times Champions League winners Real Madrid has experience on their side whereas PSG on their heist for their first European trophy has a blazing hot forward lineup with players like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. Indian fans can enjoy watching their favourite squad up against each other at 1:30 A.M on the sony network or Sony Liv. Let's have look at three key battles which could decide the outcome of the first leg:

Key Battles

1. Lionel Messi vs Casemiro

Real Madrid's defensive midfielder Casemiro who completes their lineup will be up against his arch-rival and former Cule. Both the players know each other strengths and weaknesses. The Brazilian is having a good season with Los Blancos while La Pulga is taking time to settle in the French league. Messi's recent can not be the parameter to judge because the Argentinian on his day can dribble any defence, while Casemiro has to be careful while tackling in this game. A wrong tackle in penalty can result in a free-kick and Messi rarely misses a free-kick from a good position.

2. Luka Modric vs Marco Verratti

Veratti has had some injury problems but the 29-year-old is fully fit for this fixture. Modric was rested for the weekends, expect 37 year old to be on his top game in this fixture, though there are some speculations that Valverde will be used ahead of the Croatian but it would come as a surprise if Carlo Ancelotti moves away from his tried and tested trio of Kroos, Modric and Casemiro ahead of an important fixture. Verratti has an excellent pass accuracy of over 90% whereas the Ballon d'Or winner is known for his crazy dribbles. Modric would be helping the forward line of the Vikings to attack and pass open spaces. The Italian would have the job to help the not so strong defence of Paris. Don't be surprised if Verratti is given the role of curtailing the Croatian.

3. Benzema vs Mbappe

Partners in crime with the French national squad would be up against each other tonight. Benzema who was out due to a hamstring injury would be most likely returning to the squad. Benzema was more sort of a False-9 player with Ronaldo in the squad, since his departure the Frenchman has evolved as a complete number running through and bamboozling the defence. Karim still sometimes drops back to help the wingers but he is a real threat in front of the goal.

Young prodigy Mbappe, who loves down the wings would be waiting near the half-line for one good long pass. With Messi and Mbappe on the other Real Madrid should be on their heels during a free-kick a corner, a slight lack of concentration might result in a long and accurate pass from Messi and it's nearly impossible to catch Mbappe on the run legally, Real have Casemiro for such situations. Joke apart, a good attack would result in a goal because Mbappe does not know how to miss sitters.