PSG Vs Real Madrid: 'Poch Can Create Dynasty Similar To Pep At Man City,' Says David James

The UEFA Champions League is back this week with the Round of 16 featuring some massive clashes, but perhaps none more so than Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) taking on La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid on Tuesday night. The PSG vs Real Madrid game is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on February 16.

Ahead of what promises to be perhaps the most pulsating encounter of the Round of 16, former Liverpool and Manchester City goalkeeper David James explained why PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino is likely to be in a delicate situation. James also commented on how the Argentine coach may want to create a dynasty with PSG, similar to what Pep Guardiola has done with Man City.

David James explains how PSG vs Real Madrid game is significant for Pochettino

On being asked how important is the PSG vs Real Madrid game for Mauricio Pochettino considering the rumours linking the Argentine coach to Manchester United, David James told Republic World in a conference call, "With regards to (Mauricio) Pochettino, he is in a very delicate situation. First and foremost, he has to have success with PSG, which is obviously winning the Champions League. It is a very very important game for Poch not just because he has to progress to the next round by winning against the best team in La Liga, but also for the long term, for further appointment."

However, the 51-year old also added that Pochettino may be content at staying at the Parc des Princes and may want to help PSG reach the highest levels by potentially winning multiple UEFA Champions League. "He might be completely content at PSG, winning the Champions League or not to stay there and try and create as Manchester City have done in the EPL; create almost like a dynasty on the European stage. PSG can become a multiple Champions League winner," he said.

Having said that, James did stress the importance for Pochettino to win this game against Madrid. "You lose this game and everything gets damaged. He may not get stressed by it but he knows this is a highly important game for him."

How to watch PSG vs Real Madrid live in India?

