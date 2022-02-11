PSG Vs Rennes Live Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to host Rennes in their next league game at the Parc des Princes on Friday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on February 12.

Ahead of what promises to be another entertaining clash, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the PSG vs Rennes live stream details.

PSG vs Rennes live stream details in India

Indian fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the Viacom 18 network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the PSG vs Rennes live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams in contention.

How to watch Ligue 1 live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the PSG vs Rennes live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sports app. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM BST on Friday, February 11.

PSG vs Rennes live stream details in the US

US fans can watch Ligue 1 matches by tuning in to beIN Sports USA. As for the PSG vs Rennes live stream, fans can watch it on Fubo TV. The match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, February 11.

PSG vs Rennes team news

PSG predicted starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Xavi Simons, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Players injured: Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria

Rennes predicted starting line-up: Alfred Gomis; Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Birger Meling; Lovro Majer, Baptiste Santamaria, Jonas Martin; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Gaetan Laborde, Martin Terrier

Players injured: None have been reported but Jeremy Doku, Romain Salin and Flavien Tait are doubts for this game

