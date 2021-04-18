PSG Vs St-Etienne Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Ligue 1 Match Preview

Matchday 33 of the ongoing Ligue 1 campaign will have Paris Saint-Germain take on St-Etienne on Sunday. The French domestic league clash is set to be played on Sunday, April 18 at the Parc des Princes with the kickoff scheduled for 4:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the PSG vs St-Etienne live stream, playing 11s, PSG vs St-Etienne team news and other match details.

PSG vs St-Etienne match preview and Ligue 1 table impact

Heading into the match as the second-ranked team on the Ligue 1 table, PSG trail league leaders Lille by four points while having a game in hand. The French giants will view this match as a massive opportunity to bridge the gap and reduce it down to one point. With less than six matches left, Paris Saint-Germain still have a good chance of lifting the Ligue 1 again this year but will have to treat every league match as a potential knockout game with third-placed AS Monaco breathing down their necks, waiting to capitalize on any slipup by PSG.

St-Etienne, on the other hand, will enter the match after putting together a string of impressive performances. The visitors are on a mini winning streak having registered back to back wins over Nimes and Bordeaux in their recent outings. Currently slotted 13th on the Ligue 1 table, Les Verts will be eyeing a top-half finish and eager to collect as many points as possible from their remaining games.

PSG vs St-Etienne team news: Predicted playing 11s

Paris Saint-Germain - Keylor Navas, Mitchel Bakker, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Kylian Mbappe, Rafinha, Angel Di Maria, Moise Kean.

St-Etienne - Etienne Green, Gabriel Silva, Mathieu Debuchy, Papu Abou Cisse, Harold Mokoudi, Yvan Neyou Noupa, Denis Bouanga, Romain Hamouma, Adil Aouchiche, Mahdi Camara, Wahbi Khazri.

How to watch PSG vs St-Etienne live in India?

In India, there will be no live stream or telecast of the game. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the PSG vs St-Etienne live stream will be available on FuboTV.

PSG vs St-Etienne prediction

As per our PSG vs St-Etienne prediction, Paris Saint-Germain and St-Etienne last clashed in the first week of January this year which saw both the teams play out a 1-1 draw as Romain Hamouma's early strike handed St-Etienne the lead but was soon cancelled out by Everton loanee Moise Kean. PSG will be looking to take a step further and aim to produce a positive result for themselves. Given the current form of both teams, we expect them to play out a thrilling encounter and predict PSG to edge out a narrow win on Sunday.

Prediction- Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 St-Etienne