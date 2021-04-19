PSG Will REFUSE To Sell Players To Super League Teams, Mbappe To Real Madrid In Doubt

This weekend, 12 clubs in Europe made an announcement about launching a new breakaway European Super League. The statements released added that teams like Real Madrid, AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Internazionale, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are a part of the new European Super League teams. However, this move – led by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez – might end up affecting the Kylian Mbappe transfer news.

PSG will refuse to sell a player to European Super League teams

While most teams have agreed to join the new competition, some teams are likely to decline the invitation. As per reports, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Munich are the two teams who have declined the invitation to join the new European Super League. PSG fans are currently supporting the team.

However, Mbappe's transfer might be under doubt following PSG's decision. Per reports, Real Madrid had already made a decision regarding the same. With Mbappe's contract expiring next season, he remains a top target for Real Madrid before the summer transfer window closes.

Bayern, PSG and Dortmund have refused to join the Super League. All three clubs remain committed to UEFA and the Champions League [@mohamedbouhafsi] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 18, 2021

As of now, the total number of clubs ready for the Super League is up to 12. The announcement for the same was made before the new Champions League format was announced this week. While the 12 clubs have given their stamp of approval, the Premier League, the FA Cup, UEFA and LaLiga have already called the plan for a new league out in public, making their displeasure known.

The new league, as per reports, is a response to the new UEFA Champions League format. The Athletic reports that PSG are not involved in the plans as of now, and apparently believe joining the new league might be "disrespectful" to them and are looking forward to UEFA's new proposal.

Reports further add that PSG do not want the competition to be restricted to the richer clubs, and other small teams should have a chance.

When will European Super League start?

While there seems to be no start date as of yet, reports hint that the tournament will be played with 20 clubs. Out of those, 20 will be permanent, and five will be changing/qualifying every year. The six English clubs will be among the 15 permanent members. Additionally, reports added that the founding members will be offered £310 million ($430284650.00 USD) to join, while a Champions League qualification will be around £100 million ($138801500.00 USD).

The 20 clubs will be then split into two groups of ten teams, where each would play at home and away against other teams. The teams occupying the top four spots would then play in a knockout playoff, after which one champion will be crowned. While semi-finals and quarter-finals would be played at home, the final game would be at a neutral venue.

