PSG WILL SIGN Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah If Kylian Mbappe Leaves French Capital

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly shown interest in Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as transfer news suggests that PSG view the Egyptian as an ideal candidate to replace Kylian Mbappe. The French Giants are rumoured to have approached Mohamed Salah's representatives and are looking to bring the attacker to Ligue 1 later in the summer.

Mohamed Salah transfer news: PSG could line up shock move for Egyptian

PSG are worried over the future of their young 22-year-old attacker as Kylian Mbappe transfer news reveals that the player wants to move in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 2018 World Cup winner only has one year left on his current contract with the Ligue 1 giants and has been stalling the French champions in signing a new deal with them.

As Mbappe's contract expires in 2022, it could force PSG in selling Mbappe this summer and not risk losing one of their most prized asset on a free transfer later on. Spanish giants Real Madrid are expected to lead the race in signing the 22-year-old French attacker with the youngster often seen sharing his admiration to play under Zidane. With the Parc des Princes-based outfit likely to Kylian Mbappe this summer, they are rumoured to plan the signing of Salah as contingency plans if the youngster indeed leaves them at the end of this campaign.

According to Telefoot, Mohamed Salah is the first-choice player in PSG's sight to replace Mbappe with the Egyptian likely to replace the 22-year-old attacker. The Ligue 1 side outfit has a good chance of signing the 28-year-old attacker as Liverpool are under a serious threat of missing out on the Champions League slot next season.

Jurgen Klopp's men have struggled to play their best football this season with the Reds of Merseyside finding themselves slotted sixth on the Premier league table. With less than eight games left in the league, the reigning PL champions trail fourth-placed West Ham by three points and have a difficult run of fixtures ahead in the PL.

The Reds are also on the verge of being knocked out of the Champions League this season as they suffered a massive 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. The Spanish giants are now favourites to head into the final four of the prestigious European competition. If Liverpool miss out on Champions League football next season, the winger could express interest in leaving Anfield. With Salah's current Liverpool deal set to expire in 2023, the Reds will be looking to extend his stay in Merseyside and give the 28-year-old a new contract soon.