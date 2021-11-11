PSG's Aminata Diallo Arrested After Attack On Club Teammate, Investigation Underway

Paris Saint Germain women's team midfielder Aminata Diallo has been reportedly taken into police custody in connection to an attack on one of the teammates. The player reportedly attacked was Kheira Hamraoui. PSG also released a statement following the news about Aminata Diallo arrest.

Aminata Diallo arrested: What did PSG say on the unfortunate incident

According to the press release from the club Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club's player. It further said that Paris Saint-Germain condemns the violence committed. Since Thursday evening, the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team. Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take.

The Versailles prosecutor’s office while speaking to AP also confirmed Aminata Diallo attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui and said that the player was taken into custody without any other details being given. Both Hamraoui and Diallo are not only PSG teammates but also play in a midfield position for France’s national team.

According to several French media reports said Kheira Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Aminata Diallo and another teammate, who was not identified. Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Diallo was driving them back when several people wearing masks attacked and that Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs. Hamraoui rejoined PSG in the offseason from Barcelona, which beat PSG in the Champions League semifinals in the spring.

Hamraoui previously played for PSG from 2012-16, the year Diallo joined from Guingamp.

Aminata Diallo PSG career

Aminata Diallo joined PSG in 2016 and had a loan spell with the National Women's Soccer League club Utah Royals for the 2020 season. In the ongoing season, Diallo has just one goal to her name in 7 matches and started in midfield for PSG on Tuesday night in a 4-0 home win against Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League.