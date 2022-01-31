Last Updated:

PSG's Kylian Mbappe Agrees To Join Real Madrid Next Summer On Free Transfer: Report

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed on a free transfer deal to Real Madrid from PSG next summer after his current contract with the Ligue 1 side ends.

French football sensation and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a transfer to La Liga giants Real Madrid for quite a while now. As the winter transfer window 2022, comes to an end on January 31, it is now being reported that the 23-year-old will join Real Madrid in the summer after his current contract with PSG expires. As per a Daily Mail report, Real Madrid has finally made a significant breakthrough in their pursuit of Mbappe as he has agreed to join the club at the end of the summer as a free agent. 

During the summer transfer window 2021, PSG rejected two bids from Real Madrid for Mbappe’s transfer, while hoping the Frenchman would continue plying his trade at Paris. However, as per the latest reports, the French club bosses have seemingly failed to convince Mbappe to not opt for a transfer. Mbappe is one of the mainstays of Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 2021-22 points table. 

Kylian Mbappe's record at PSG

Mbappe started his professional football career by making his debut for Monaco in 2015, before joining PSG for the 2017-2018 season on a loan deal. He became a permanent member of PSG starting with the 2018-2019 season.

He has played a total of 199 matches for the club so far and has displayed his masterclass by scoring goals on 151 occasions across competitions. 

Mbappe's stats in the 2021-22 season

Mbappe is currently enjoying stellar form as he has scored a total of 19 goals for PSG after playing 28 games across all competitions in the 2021-22 season. He has scored 10 goals for the team in 20 Ligue 1 matches while scoring four goals in six UEFA Champions League 2021-22 games. At the same time, he has also scored five goals in two Coupe de France matches. He will be next seen playing for Paris in the Coupe de France match against Nice, scheduled to be held at the Parc des Princes Stadium on Monday night, local time.

