PSG's Kylian Mbappe Complains About Neymar, Says 'he Does Not Give Me That Pass'; WATCH

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Montpellier 2-0 on Sunday in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes as Lionel Messi was missing for a second consecutive match. However, his absence was not felt as they comfortably won the three points to increase their winning streak to eight games now. PSG is yet to drop points in the league as they increase the gap between first and second to 10 points as of now. Though the match did not have too much in it, what did catch the eye of certain people was that Kylian Mbappe was seen ranting on the bench. And according to RMC Sport, footage captured by Canal+ appeared to show Mbappe complaining about Neymar.

According to RMC Sport, Mbappe said to Idrissa Gana Gueye: "He (Neymar) does not give me that pass."

Metz boss advises Mbappe to be 'more humble' after 'unsportsmanlike action'

This isn't the first time that Mbappe has been involved in controversy as PSG's win against Metz was overshadowed by an incident that took place during the match when Mbappe attempted to score in an 'unsportsmanlike' fashion. As a result of the incident, the French international was involved in a heated argument with Metz players. After the match, Metz boss Frederic Antonetti asked the French international to be 'more humble.'

Mbappe was slammed by Metz boss Frederic Antonetti after the French international attempted to score while returning the ball to goalkeeper Oukidja after the ball was put out of play due to an injury. Mbappe attempted to lob the goalkeeper from a distance, forcing a back-peddling Oukidja to make an outstanding stop to prevent the ball from going in the back of the net. As a result, several Metz players were unsurprisingly frustrated due to the 2018 World Cup winner's unsportsmanlike gesture.

Mbappe's action also prompted Antonetti to vent out his frustration after the match. Speaking of Mbappe's action to the media after the match, the Metz boss said, "Kylian Mbappe had better behave differently if he wants to be loved. I adore this player, he is very, very strong, but he would benefit from showing more humble behaviour. In the game, he had been non-existent. It happens when he cannot find space."

Image: AP