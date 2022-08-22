PSG's Kylian Mbappe Scores Within 8 Seconds After Kick-off, Scripts New Ligue 1 Record

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe became the most talked point in the soccer world, after contributing with individual goal-scoring efforts in the Ligue 1 match against Lille. Interestingly, the trio took the footballing world by storm after coming together to open PSG’s score sheet within eight seconds of the game. PSG dominated the opposition throughout the 90-minutes of play and completed a 7-1 victory with ease.

Kylian Mbappe scripts new Ligue 1 record during PSG vs Lille

PSG were off to a swift start to the Lille game, as Neymar took the kick-off and played the ball backwards. After receiving a pass from Marco Veratti, Neymar passed it to Messi, who further produced an iconic pass to Mbappe. The Frenchman run from his position and lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper’s head to register the first goal for his team, eight seconds into the game.

Courtesy of the electrifying effort, Mbappe claimed the record for the joint-fastest goal in the history of Ligue 1. Squashing recent reports about a feud, Neymar and Mbappe were seen celebrating the goal together. Having said that, here’s a look at Mbappe’s opening goal during PSG vs Lille, along with the full highlights of the match.

Messi scores once, Neymar scores twice, Mbappe scores thrice

This became one of the trending topics for football fans on Twitter. Sporting fans across the globe were elated to see the trio contributing to the team’s cause together as they reacted to the topic on Twitter. Interestingly, while Mbappe opened the tally of goals for PSG, he finished the match with a total of three goals.

On the other hand, Brazilian football star Neymar contributed with two goals and three assists. Messi was also among the goal scorers for PSG and also contributed with an assist. After Mbappe’s strike in the 1st minute of the game, Messi found the goal at the 27th minute.

Achraf Hakimi’s strike in the 39th minute took PSG’s lead to 3-0 before Neymar found the net in the 43rd minute and took the lead to 4-0. The Brazilian went on to add another goal to his tally by scoring in the 52nd minute before Jonathan Bamba scored the first goal for Lille in the 54th minute. Meanwhile, Mbappe took the score 1-7 by scoring two more goals in the 66th and 87th minutes.

