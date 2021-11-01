PSG's Lionel Messi Hits Back At Barcelona President Joan Laporta's Claims; 'they Hurt Me'

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi has expressed his feelings on his exit from Barcelona during the summer transfer window this year by admitting that he was hurt by the claims of Barca president Joan Laporta. Messi moved to the French outfit Paris Saint-Germain amid the financial turmoil within the Camp Nou side. Messi discussed the circumstances which led to his exit from Barcelona, after spending 21 long years at the club during an interview with Sport.

While speaking to the sports news website during an interview, Messi hit back at Laporta for questioning his character instead of taking responsibility for his abrupt exit from the club and admitted that he did everything that was in his hands to stay at Barcelona. While speaking to the outlet about the same, Messi said, “No one from Barcelona asked me to play for free, I got a cut of over 50 per cent and I was willing to help the club even more. President Joan Laporta’s words hurt me - I did not deserve it”. The 34-year-old footballer also said that Laporta’s claims made people question his personality which he clearly doesn’t deserve.

As reported by Goal, club President Laporta while speaking to RAC1 in October said that he hoped Messi would decide against leaving the club and would have agreed to play for free. Adding that he would have liked it, Laporta said La Liga would have accepted it, however, they couldn’t ask a player of Messi’s stature to do that. However, Messi went on to join PSG on a free transfer, despite Laporta’s claims about the footballer.

Lionel Messi on his chances of winning another Ballon d'Or

During the interview with Sport, Messi also expressed his thoughts on the probability of winning his seventh Ballon d’Or award in December as he helped Barcelona to claim the Copa del Rey title in his final season at the club. Speaking on the Ballon d’Or, Messi said he doesn’t think he would win the award, however, his biggest prize would be finishing the Copa America tournament as the runner ups with Argentina. Messi further added that the team had to fight a lot for the achievement, which was the best at all costs.

(Image: AP)