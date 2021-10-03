Last Updated:

PSG's Winning Streak In Ligue 1 Ends Vs Rennes As 'MNM' Fail To Register A Shot On Target

Despite an attacking trio consisting of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, abbreviated as 'MNM,' PSG failed to register a single shot on target for the whole match.

Despite Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) high profile signings this past summer transfer window, they demonstrated very poor performance in the 2-0 defeat against Rennes on Sunday, thereby resulting in them losing the first match of this season's Ligue 1 campaign. The French club signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Gini Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, among others, making several experts believe that they would be a force to reckon with this season.

Despite an attacking trio consisting of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, abbreviated as 'MNM,' PSG failed to register a single shot on target for the whole match. Goals from Gaetan Laborde and Flavien Tait on either side of halftime helped Bruno Génésio's side claim all three points against one of the favourites to win French's top flight this season.

Rennes vs PSG review: 'MNM' fail to register shot on target

Rennes scored their first goal in the 45th minute against the run of play as Gaetan Laborde hit the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma from the far post. The second goal then came in the 46th minute, with Flavien Tait hitting the ball in the back of the net after receiving a cross from Laborde.

Meanwhile, PSG's closest chance came from a free-kick when Lionel Messi's shot hit the crossbar, making the six-time Ballon d'Or winner wait further for his first league goal. As a result of this dismal performance, the Ligue 1 giants suffered their first away league defeat for eight months. Moreover, Opta Sports pointed out various interesting stats to highlight PSG's poor performance, and likewise, commend Rennes and their manager Bruno Genesio for a brilliant resolute defensive performance.

Ligue 1 standings update: PSG remain at top

Despite PSG's first defeat of the season, they remain at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with 24 points after nine matches. As things stand, they have a six-point lead over second-placed Lens. Meanwhile, Rennes jumped to seventh place in the Ligue 1 table as a result of their outstanding victory.

