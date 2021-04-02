PST Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Championship Match 2021 Preview

Preston North End host Norwich City in Matchday 39 of the ongoing Championship on Friday. The PST vs NOR live match is set to be played at Deepdale on April 2 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the PST vs NOR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this Championship clash.

PST vs NOR live: PST vs NOR Dream11 match preview

Preston North End will walk into the match following a poor run which saw them go winless in their previous five matches. The Lilywhites could manage to eke out a single point from their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in recent matches with the remaining four ending in losses. Such poor form led to the sacking of Ale Neil as Frankie McAvoy prepares to take charge for the rest of the season. Currently slotted 16th on the league table, the hosts will be looking for a turnaround in their fortunes with a new manager at the helm.

Daniel Farke's side are on an impressive run in the Championship as they head into the match following a positive run of results. Not losing any games since their 2-0 loss to Swansea City in February, Norwich City walk into the match after playing out a 1-1 draw against Blackburn in their latest competitive outing. Currently, at the top of the Championship table, the Canaries hold a massive eight-point lead over 2nd ranked Watford and are solid contenders to move back in the Premier League next season

PST vs NOR Playing 11s (predicted)

Preston North End- Daniel Iversen, Joe Rafferty, Sepp van den Berg, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey, Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman, Anthony Gordon, Daniel Johnson, Sean Maguire, Scott Sinclair,

Norwich City- Tim Krul, Dimitris Giannoulis, Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean, Oliver Skipp, Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell, Emiliano Buendia, Teemu Pukki

PST vs NOR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Tim Krul

Defenders – Liam Lindsay, Max Aarons, Sepp van den Berg, Dimitris Giannoulis

Midfielders – Emiliano Buendia, Ryan Ledson, Todd Cantwell, Daniel Johnson

Strikers – Sean Maguire, Teemu Pukki

PST vs NOR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Teemu Pukki

Vice-Captain - Sean Maguire

PST vs NOR Match Prediction

Norwich City starts the match as absolute favourites and are expected to record an easy win at the end of this match

Prediction - Preston North End 0-3 Norwich City

Note: The above PST vs NOR Dream11 prediction, PST vs NOR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PST vs NOR Dream11 Team and PST vs NOR Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.