PSV Eindhoven Sack Mark Van Bommel After 18 Months In Charge

Dutch club PSV Eindhoven has announced that Mark van Bommel has been sacked by the club and will be leaving immediately. A replacement is being sought and will be announced soon. van Bommel's tenure lasted for only 18 months.

READ: World Cup 2022: Qatar Welcomes LGBTQ Football Fans Ahead Of Tournament

Sacked after a few performances

The announcement was made on Monday morning and in a statement, the club's General Manager Toon Gerbrands said, “Matches are measuring moments but we also keep a close eye on the progress down the road. We always try to help and support each other at PSV and that’s what we have done the past few months. The club’s interest will always be of prime importance. Following a review of the current status in and around the first team, we have come to this painful decision. We have all tried hard to turn things around but unfortunately failed to do so.” The club concluded the statement by thanking van Bommel for all the efforts he has taken.

READ: El Clasico: Antoine Griezmann Opens Up On Fulfilling His Maiden Clasico Dream With Barca

In the last league match, the club lost 3-1 to Feyenoord and are now fourth in the Eredivisie. The club has just 31 points from 17 matches. The club finished second in the league last season, but have not been able to continue the form this season and are struggling. The club also missed out on the qualifying for the next round of the Europa League.

READ: Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Speaks Up On Signing Erling Haaland

READ: Juventus Back Joint Top In Serie A As Inter Held In Fiorentina