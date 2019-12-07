PSV Vs FTS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

PSV Eindhoven host Fortuna Sittard for their Matchday 16 clash in the Eredivisie 2019-20 season. PSV are currently on the 4th spot of the points table with 8 wins in 15 games and a total of 28 points to their name (Draws 4, Losses 3). PSV have managed to win just once in their last 5 games but are unbeaten in their last 2 league games. The hosts have scored a total of 32 goals this season and have only conceded 19 goals (GD 13). As for Fortuna Sittard, they are on the 14th spot of the table with 4 wins in 15 games (Losses 8, Draws 3). They have a total of 15 points in the season with a negative goal difference of (-15). The match is scheduled for Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 12:15 AM (IST) at Philips Stadium. Here's the PSV vs FTS Dream11 prediction.

PSV vs FTS Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

A Coselev (FTS) (Points: 6)

Defenders

D Dumfries (PSV) (Points: 16.5)

D Schwaab (PSV) (Points: 20.5) (Vice-Captain)

T Baumgartl (PSV) (Points: 9.5)

G Amiot (FTS) (Points: 6)

Midfielders

A Ciss (FTS) (Points: 8)

M Diemers (FTS) (Points: 18.5)

P Rosario (PSV) (Points: 19)

M Ihattaren (PSV) (Points: 16.5)

Forwards

S Bergwijn (PSV) (Points: 23) (Captain)

C Gakpo (PSV) (Points: 13)

PSV start as favourites to win the match 2-0.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

PSV vs FTS (Full Squads)

PSV Eindhoven :

Jeroen Zoet, Lars Unnerstall, Robin Ruiter, Mike Van De Meulenhof, Toni Lato, Nick Viergever, Timo Baumgartl, Daniel Schwaab, Jorrit Hendrix, Oliver Boscagli, Jordan Teze, Justin De Haas, Bruma, Érick Gutiérrez, Ibrahim Afellay, Pablo Rosario, Gastón Pereiro, Denzel Dumfries, Mohammed Ihattaren, Ritsu Doan, Ryan Thomas, Michal Sadilek, Richard Ledezma, Robin Lauwers, Nonso Madueke, Donyell Malen, Steven Bergwijn, Kostas Mitroglou, Sam Lammers, Cody Gakpo, Cyril Ngonge, Amar Catic.

Fortuna Sittard:

Rowen Koot, Azbe Jug, Alexei Koselev, Branislav Ninaj, Gregoire Amiot, Clint Essers, Felix Passlack, Mica, Patrik Raitanen, Jorrit Smeets, Rasmus Karjalainen, Àlex Carbonell, Mark Diemers, Djibril Dianessy, Adnan Ugar, Nassim El Ablak, Dimitrios Ioannidis, Bo Breukers, Wessel Dammers, Bassala Sambou, Aron Dobos, Agim Zeka, Jacky Donkor, Vitalie Damascan.

