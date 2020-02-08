PSV Vs WIL Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

PSV Eindhoven will play against Willem II in Eredivisie on February 8, 2020 (February 9 IST) . The match will be played at Philips Stadion. Let us look at the PSV vs WIL Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.
Venue: Philips Stadion
Date: February 8, 2020 (February 9 IST).
Time: 12.15 AM IST
Full-time.— PSV International (@psveindhoven) February 2, 2020
A defeat for PSV in Amsterdam.#AJAPSV pic.twitter.com/cgfIdqINNx
PSV are placed fifth on the Eredivisie points table. Meanwhile, Willem II are fourth in the league. PSV were defeated by AFC Ajax in their previous match, while Willem II defeated Heracles in their previous league game. Denzel Dumfries will lead PSV, while Willem II will be led by Jordens Peters.
PSV: LDDWL
Willem II: WDWDW
Weekend! 🙌— Willem II (@WillemII) February 7, 2020
See you all tomorrow! 💪#psvWIL pic.twitter.com/Iml1FRBV4A
PSV: Lars Unnerstall; Denzel Dumfries (c), Daniel Schwaab, Nick Viergever, Ricardo Rodriguez; Pablo Rosario, Jorrit Hendrix; Bruma, Mohamed Ihattaren, Cody Gapko; Konstantinos Mitroglou
Willem II: Timon Wellenreuther; Dankerlui, Sebastian Holmen, Jordens Peters (C), Freek Heerkens; Dries Saddiki, Mike Ndayishimiye, Pol Llonch; Che Nunnely, Vangelis Pavlidis, Mats Kohlert
Captain: Vangelis Pavlidis
Vice-captain: Che Nunnely
Goalkeeper: Timon Wellenreuther
Defenders: Denzel Dumfries, Freek Heerkens, Dankerlui, Jordens Peters
Midfielders: Mats Kohlert, Pol Llonch, Dries Saddiki
Forwards: Vangelis Pavlidis, Che Nunnely, Cody Gapko
PSV are the favourites to win the match against Willem II.
