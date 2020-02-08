PSV Vs WIL Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

PSV Eindhoven will play against Willem II in Eredivisie on February 8, 2020 (February 9 IST) . The match will be played at Philips Stadion. Let us look at the PSV vs WIL Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

PSV vs WIL Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Philips Stadion

Date: February 8, 2020 (February 9 IST).

Time: 12.15 AM IST

PSV vs WIL Dream11 Match Preview

PSV are placed fifth on the Eredivisie points table. Meanwhile, Willem II are fourth in the league. PSV were defeated by AFC Ajax in their previous match, while Willem II defeated Heracles in their previous league game. Denzel Dumfries will lead PSV, while Willem II will be led by Jordens Peters.

PSV vs WIL Dream11 Last five matches

PSV: LDDWL

Willem II: WDWDW

PSV vs WIL Dream11 Teams

PSV: Lars Unnerstall; Denzel Dumfries (c), Daniel Schwaab, Nick Viergever, Ricardo Rodriguez; Pablo Rosario, Jorrit Hendrix; Bruma, Mohamed Ihattaren, Cody Gapko; Konstantinos Mitroglou

Willem II: Timon Wellenreuther; Dankerlui, Sebastian Holmen, Jordens Peters (C), Freek Heerkens; Dries Saddiki, Mike Ndayishimiye, Pol Llonch; Che Nunnely, Vangelis Pavlidis, Mats Kohlert

PSV vs WIL Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Vangelis Pavlidis

Vice-captain: Che Nunnely

PSV vs WIL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Timon Wellenreuther

Defenders: Denzel Dumfries, Freek Heerkens, Dankerlui, Jordens Peters

Midfielders: Mats Kohlert, Pol Llonch, Dries Saddiki

Forwards: Vangelis Pavlidis, Che Nunnely, Cody Gapko

PSV vs WIL Dream11 Match Predictions

PSV are the favourites to win the match against Willem II.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

