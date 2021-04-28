PT Vs AME Dream11: Portland Vs Club America Prediction, Team And Fantasy Top Picks

Portland Timbers (PT) will take on Club America (AME) in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. The clash will begin at 8:00 AM IST on Thursday, April 29, and will be played at Providence Park. Here's a look at the PT vs AME Dream11 team, prediction, and our match preview for the same.

PT vs AME Dream11 prediction and preview

Portland Timbers booked their berth in the quarter-finals having registered a comfortable 7-2 win on aggregate over Marathon in the last round. The hosts have had an indifferent start to their MLS campaign, losing their season opener to the Vancouver Whitecaps before clinching a hard-fought 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo.

Club America, meanwhile, clinched their berth in the last eight with an away goals victory over Olimpia, having drawn 2-2 on aggregate. The visitors are winless in their last three games, having dropped points in consecutive games in the Liga Max. Their latest game saw them suffering a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Toluca and will hope to bounce back to winning ways on Wednesday night. The onus however is on Portland to get an advantage at home before they travel to Mexico for the second leg next week.

Tomorrow, we take on a historic team.



Get to know Club América on The Matchup with @JakeZivin. #SCCL21 #RCTID pic.twitter.com/MFgnTCbd51 — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) April 27, 2021

PT vs AME injury and availability news

Portland Timbers have had a fair share of injuries, with the likes of Steve Clark, Jeremy Ebobisse, Aljaz Ivacic, Ismaila Jome and Jaroslaw Niezgoda ruled out for the clash against Club America. Sebastián Blanco is recovering well after an ACL injury but is a doubt for the game. As for Club America, the visitors will be without Jesus Lopez and Nicolas Castillo, with the latter not being registered for the competition.

PT vs AME predicted playing XIs

Portland Timbers: Jeff Attinella; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara; Felipe Mora

Jeff Attinella; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara; Felipe Mora Club America: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Pedro Aquino; Richard Sanchez, Alan Medina, Giovani dos Santos, Mauro Lainez; Federico Vinas.

PT vs AME Dream11 team

Goalkeepers: Ochoa

Defenders: Aguilera, Bravo, Zuparic

Midfielders: Aquino, Valeri, Paredes, Asprilla

Forwards: Chara, Dos Santos, Mora

PT vs AME Top Picks: Best captain and vice-captain choices

Portland Timbers: Chara, Mora, Valeri

Club America: Dos Santos, Aquino, Ochoa

PT vs AME Dream11 prediction

Portland Timbers are favourites at home and we predict the MLS franchise to clinch a comfortable 3-1 win on Wednesday night.

Note: The above PT vs AME Dream11 prediction, PT vs AME match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PT vs AME Dream11 team and PT vs AME Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Portland Timbers Twitter)