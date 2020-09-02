PT Vs LAG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLS Live Game Info

Portland Timbers (PT) will take on Los Angeles Galaxy (LAG) in the league match of the Major League Soccer 2020 season. The match will be played at the Providence Park in Portland. The match will take place on Wednesday, September 2 (8 AM IST on Thursday, September). After the PT vs LAG Dream11 prediction, fans can watch the match on another Dream Sports' property - FanCode. Here is the PT vs LAG Dream11 prediction, PT vs LAG playing 11 and PT vs LAG Dream11 team.

Also Read: Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge Arrives In Barcelona For talks As Son ‘agrees £623m City Move'

PT vs LAG Dream11 live: PT vs LAG Dream11 prediction and preview

Portland Timbers are currently fourth on the points table in the Western Conference with 11 points from 11 matches. On the other hand, LA Galaxy are 9th on the points table with 8 points from 7 matches played so far. LA Galaxy comes into the match having won their previous match against San Jose Earthquakes 3-2, while Portland Timbers were held to a 4-4 draw by Real Salt Lake.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Has Agreed For Record £623m Deal To Join Man City After Crunch Talks?

PT vs LAG Dream11 prediction: PT vs LAG injury update

For Portland Timbers, Diaron Aspirilla will be out due to a left knee injury, while Blake Bodily is out due to a right thigh injury. For LA Galaxy, Danilo Acosta is out with an ACL Injury, while Javier Henandez is out with a right calf injury.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Replacement: Neymar, Mane And Sancho Among favourites To Replace Barca Icon

PT vs LAG Dream11 prediction: PT vs LAG top picks

D Chara

J Niezgoda

J Villafana

S Lletget

PT vs LAG Dream11 prediction: Predicted playing XI

PT vs LAG Dream11 team: Portland Timbers predicted line-up

Steve Clark (Goalkeeper), Chris Duvall, Larrys Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Jorge Villafana; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Andy Polo, Marvin Loria, Jaroslow Niezgoda.

Also Read: Juventus Finally Agree Personal Terms With Barcelona Outcast Luis Suarez?

PT vs LAG Dream11 team: Los Angeles Galaxy predicted line-up

David Bingham (Goalkeeper), Rolf Feltscher, Nicholas Depuy, Daniel Sterez, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona, Sacha Kljestan; Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon, Ethan Zubak.

PT vs LAG Dream11 team

PT vs LAG match prediction

A per our PT vs LAG match prediction, PT will be favourites to win the match.

Please note that the above PT vs LAG Dream11 prediction, PT vs LAG Dream11 team and PT vs LAG top picks are based on our own analysis. The PT vs LAG Dream11 team and PT vs LAG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credit: LA Galaxy / Twitter