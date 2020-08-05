PU Vs PT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Semi-final Live

Philadelphia Union will go up against Portland Timbers in the first semi-final of MLS is Back Tournament at the Field 17 Stadium this week. Both teams have been in spectacular form in the tournament to reach the semi-finals stage. Philadelphia Union won 3-1 in the quarter-finals against Sporting KC, whereas Portland Timbers downed NYC FC 3-1 in the previous stage of the tournament. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and on a blistering run of form, which is likely to make this contest an exciting affair.

The PU vs PT matchup will commence on Wednesday, August 5 (August 6 at 5:30 AM IST). Fans can play the PU vs PT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the PU vs PT Dream11 prediction, PU vs PT Dream11 top picks and PU vs PT Dream11 team.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Agrees 5-year Deal Worth €17.6m Per Year With Man United: Report

PU vs PT Dream11 team

Also Read | Real Madrid Mumbai Fan Club Celebrate LaLiga Title Win By Supplying Food To The Needy

PU vs PT Dream11 top picks

Alejandro Bedoya (Captain) Sergio Santos (Vice-captain) Kacper Przybylko Diego Chara Jeremy Ebobisse

Also Read | Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

Squads for the PU vs PT Dream11 team

PU vs PT Dream11 team: Philadelphia Union (PU) squad

Andre Blake, Joe Bendik, Matt Freese, Aurelien Collin, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Matthew Real, Olivier Mbaizo, Raymon Gaddis, Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana, Brenden Aaronson, Cole Turner, Ilsinho, Jack de Vries, Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Andres Martinez, Matej Oravec, Michee Ngalina, Warren Creavalle, Andrew Wooten, Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

PU vs PT Dream11 team: Portland Timbers (PT) squad

Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, Zac Mcgraw, Jorgen Oland, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Julio Cascante, Bill Tuiloma, Marco Farfan, Larrys Mabiala, Williams Velásquez, Blake Bodily, Aaron Molloy, Jorge Moreira, Diego Valeri, Sebastián Blanco, Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Dairon Asprilla, Eryk Williamson, Renzo Zambrano, Marvin Loría, Jorge Villafaña, Andy Polo, Felipe Mora, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Andres Flores, Jeremy Ebobisse, Tomás Conechny, Yimmi Chará

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Probable PU vs PT playing 11

Philadelphia Union : Andre Blake, Mark McKenzie, Jakob Glesnes, Warren Creavalle Matthew Real, Raymon Gaddis, Brenden Aaronson, Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

: Andre Blake, Mark McKenzie, Jakob Glesnes, Warren Creavalle Matthew Real, Raymon Gaddis, Brenden Aaronson, Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko Portland Timbers: Steve Clark, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Diego Valeri, Felipe Mora, Julio Cascante, Marco Farfan, Yimmi Chara, Diego Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse, Dairon Asprilla

PU vs PT Dream11 prediction

Our PU vs PT Dream11 prediction is that Portland Timbers will win this game.

Note: The PU vs PT Dream11 prediction and PU vs PT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PU vs PT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Portland Timbers/Instagram)