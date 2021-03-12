PUE Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Liga MX Gurad1anes Clausura Preview

Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Gurad1anes Clausura sees Puebla taking on Atlas in their upcoming match on Saturday. The Mexican domestic league match is set to be played at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc on March 13 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the PUE vs ATL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this Mexican league encounter.

PUE vs ATL live: PUE vs ATL Dream11 match preview

Pubela have been one of the most improved outfits in recent time as the hosts walk into the game following a string of good performances. They are currently on a five-match unbeaten run having won three of those last five matches with their latest Liga MX outing ending in a 1-1 draw against Tigres. Currently slotted sixth on the table, a win against Atlas will see the hosts break into the top four of the standings.

Atlas on the other hand have are just a position below their Saturday opponents as they find themselves slotted 7th position on the Liga MX table. They have registered four wins while playing out three draws and losing the same number of games from 10 outings. with 15 points to their name, the visitors are currently on a roll having managed to pull together a string of impressive performance in recent matches. They have won their last two matches while managing to remain unbeaten in the last seven games and will look at this game as a chance to get their third win on the trot

PUE vs ATL Playing 11

Puebla- Antony Silva, Maximiliano Perg, George Corral, Emanuel Gularte, Jesus Paganoni, Daniel Alvarez, Clifford Aboagye, Christian Tabo, Salvador Reyes, Omar Fernandez, Santiago Ormeno

Atlas- Camilo Vargas, Jose Abella, Luis Reyes, Anderson Santamaria, Jesus Alberto Angulo, Edgar Zaldivar, Jairo Torres, Renato Ibarra, Milton Caraglio, Luciano Acosta, Victor Malcorra

PUE vs ATL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Emanuel Gularte

Defenders - Emanuel Gularte, Luis Reyes, Maximiliano Perg, Jose Abella,

Midfielders - Renato Ibarra, Christian Tabo, Luciano Acosta, Daniel Alvarez

Strikers - Victor Malcorra, Santiago Ormeno

PUE vs ATL Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Santiago Ormeno or Renato Ibarra

Vice-Captain- Victor Malcorra or Christian Tabo

PUE vs ATL Match Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched as we predict this game to end in a stalemate draw with both teams cancelling each other out during the course of this match.

Prediction- Club Puebla 1-1 Atlas

Note: The above PUE vs ATL Dream11 prediction, PUE vs ATL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PUE vs ATL Dream11 Team and PUE vs ATL Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.