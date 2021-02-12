PUE Vs JUA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Game Preview

Puebla (PUE) will lock horns with Juarez (JUA) in the upcoming game of the Liga MX on Friday, February 12 at 7:30 PM local time (Saturday, February 13 at 8:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla, Mexico. Here is our PUE vs JUA Dream11 prediction, top picks and PUE vs JUA Dream11 team.

Juarez are currently at the twelfth spot of the Liga MX standings with five points. Darío Lezcano and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning and losing one each (two draws). Puebla, on the other hand, are at the thirteenth spot of the table, also with five points, but with a win-loss record of 1-2 (two draws).

Mexico date and time: Friday, February 12 at 7:30 PM

Indian date and time: Saturday, February 13 at 8:00 AM

Venue: Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, Mexico

PUE vs JUA Live: Puebla probable playing 11

Antony Silva, George Corral, Maximiliano Perg, Emanuel Gularte, Daniel Aguilar, Christian Tabó, Javier Salas, Salvador Reyes, Omar Fernández, Santiago Ormeño, Amaury Escoto

PUE vs JUA Live: Juarez probable playing 11

Enrique Palos, Victor Velazquez, Hedgardo Marín, Alberto Acosta, Luis López, Marco Fabián, Flavio Santos, Jefferson Intriago, Ayron Del Valle, Erick Castillo, Darío Lezcano

Puebla: Maximiliano Perg, Christian Tabó, Omar Fernández

Juarez: Victor Velazquez, Jefferson Intriago, Darío Lezcano

Goalkeeper: Antony Silva

Defenders: Maximiliano Perg, George Corral, Victor Velazquez, Alberto Acosta

Midfielders: Christian Tabó, Javier Salas, Jefferson Intriago

Forwards: Darío Lezcano, Ayron Del Valle, Omar Fernández

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Juarez are the favourites to win the game.

