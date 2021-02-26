PUE Vs NEC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX 2021 Game Preview

Puebla (PUE) will lock horns with Necaxa (NEC) in the upcoming game of the Liga MX on Friday, February 26 at 7:30 PM local time (Saturday, February 27 at 7:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla, Mexico. Here is our PUE vs NEC Dream11 prediction, top picks and PUE vs NEC Dream11 team.

Puebla are currently at the tenth spot of the Liga MX standings with nine points. Santiago Ormeño and team have played seven games so far in the tournament, winning and losing two each (three draws). Necaxa, on the other hand, are at the sixteenth spot of the table with six points and a win-loss record of 1-3 (three draws).

Mexico date and time: Friday, February 26 at 7:30 PM

Indian date and time: Saturday, February 27 at 7:00 AM

Venue: Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, Mexico

PUE vs NEC Live: Puebla squad

Antony Silva, Jesus Rodriguez, George Corra, Juan Pablo Segovia, Emanuel Gularte, Maximiliano Araujo, Maximiliano Perg, Lucas Varone, Jesús Paganoni, Ivo Vázquez, Alan Acosta, Diego de Buen, Javier Salas, Clifford Aboagye, Gustavo Ferrareis, Israel Reyes, Daniel Aguilar, Salvador Reyes, Antonio Soto, Daniel Segura, Christian Tabó, Daniel Álvarez, Santiago Ormeño, Guillermo Martínez, Amaury Escoto, Omar Fernández.

PUE vs NEC Live: Necaxa squad

Sebastián Fassi, Edgar Hernández, Luis Malagón, Rubén Castellanos, Idekel Domínguez, Unai Bilbao, Jair Pereira, Carlos Guzmán, Jorge Aguilar, Jairo González, Raúl Sandoval, Mario de Luna, David Cabrera, Fernando Arce, Kevin Mercado, Yerko Leiva, Francisco Acuña, Bryan Carvallo, Alejandro Andrade, Rodrigo Aguirre, Maximiliano Salas, Oscar Millán, Juan Delgado, Martín Barragán, Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Abella, Ian González, Alfredo Gutierrez, Daniel López, Bryan Roque.

Puebla: Emanuel Gularte, Christian Tabó, Santiago Ormeño

Necaxa: Unai Bilbao, Maximiliano Salas, Ian González

Goalkeeper: Antony Silva

Defenders: Unai Bilbao, Idekel Domínguez, Emanuel Gularte, Maximiliano Perg

Midfielders: Christian Tabó, Javier Salas, Maximiliano Salas

Forwards: Ian González (C), Santiago Ormeño (VC), Omar Fernández

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, are the Puebla favourites to win the game.

Note: The above PUE vs NEC Dream11 prediction, PUE vs NEC Dream11 team, probable PUE vs NEC playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PUE vs NEC Dream11 team and PUE vs NEC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

