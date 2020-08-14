PUE Vs PAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live

Puebla host Pachuca in their Matchday 5 clash in Liga MX at the Estadio Cuauhemoc this weekend. Puebla are 4th in the Liga MX table with 7 points to their name. They have managed to win 2 out of the 4 games played in the season so far (Draw 1, Loss 1). Puebla lost 2-1 in their last clash against Tigres UANL.

As for Pachuca, they are 12th in the Liga MX table with 4 points. They have won only 1 game in the season so far (Draw 1, Loss 2). Pachuca lost 1-0 in their last Liga MX clash against Leon. Felipe Pardo received a red card against Leon and will be unavailable for Pachuca's game against Puebla.

The PUE vs PAC matchup will commence on Friday, August 14 (Saturday, August 15, 8:00 AM IST).

PUE vs PAC Dream11 prediction: PUE vs PAC Dream11 team

PUE vs PAC live: PUE vs PAC top picks

Daniel Arreola (Captain) Maximiliano Perg (Vice-captain) Salvador Reyes Oscar Ustari Óscar Murillo

PUE vs PAC Dream11 prediction: Probable PUE vs PAC playing 11

Puebla : Nicolás Vikonis, Daniel Arreola, Maximiliano Perg, Salvador Reyes, Bernardo Cuesta, Néstor Vidrio, Omar Fernández, Amaury Escoto, Pablo Gonzalez, Santiago Ormeño, Daniel Álvarez

: Nicolás Vikonis, Daniel Arreola, Maximiliano Perg, Salvador Reyes, Bernardo Cuesta, Néstor Vidrio, Omar Fernández, Amaury Escoto, Pablo Gonzalez, Santiago Ormeño, Daniel Álvarez Pachuca: Oscar Ustari, Óscar Murillo, Gustavo Cabral, Érick Aguirre, Roberto Nurse, Jorge Hernández, Erick Sanchez, Luis Chavez, Josué Gómez, Ismael Sosa, Colin Kazim-Richards

PUE vs PAC Dream11 prediction

Our PUE vs PAC Dream11 prediction is that Puebla will win this game.

Note: The PUE vs PAC Dream11 prediction and PUE vs PAC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis.

