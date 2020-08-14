PUE Vs PAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live

Puebla host Pachuca in their Matchday 5 clash in Liga MX at the Estadio Cuauhemoc this weekend. Puebla are 4th in the Liga MX table with 7 points to their name. They have managed to win 2 out of the 4 games played in the season so far (Draw 1, Loss 1). Puebla lost 2-1 in their last clash against Tigres UANL.
As for Pachuca, they are 12th in the Liga MX table with 4 points. They have won only 1 game in the season so far (Draw 1, Loss 2). Pachuca lost 1-0 in their last Liga MX clash against Leon. Felipe Pardo received a red card against Leon and will be unavailable for Pachuca's game against Puebla.
The PUE vs PAC matchup will commence on Friday, August 14 (Saturday, August 15, 8:00 AM IST). Fans can play the PUE vs PAC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our PUE vs PAC Dream11 prediction, PUE vs PAC Dream11 top picks and PUE vs PAC Dream11 team.
Our PUE vs PAC Dream11 prediction is that Puebla will win this game.