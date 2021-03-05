PUE Vs TIG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Liga MX Match Preview

Pubela are set to lock horns with Tigres on matchday 10 of the ongoing Liga MX Guard1anes Clausura on Saturday. The match is set to be played at Estadio Cuahtehmoc on March 6 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:00 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the PUE vs TIG Dream11 prediction alongside other match details of this Mexcian League encounter.

🦸🏻‍♂️ J10 | ¡Mañana en 𝐿𝑜𝓈 𝐼𝓃𝒸𝑜𝓂𝓅𝒶𝓇𝒶𝒷𝓁𝑒𝓈, un capítulo más en el que lucharemos con garra por la victoria!#PerfilTigre 💪🏼 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/9tUC4rHnSN — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) March 5, 2021

PUE vs TIG live: PUE vs TIG Dream11 match preview

Club Puebla have managed to put together a string of impressive performances in their recent competitive outings as the hosts walk into the match riding on a four-match unbeaten run. They have registered three wins in their last four games with their latest outing ending in a narrow 1-2 victory over FC Leon. Currently, slotted fifth on the table, Nicolás Larcamón's men have collected 15 points from nine games while winning four, drawing three, and losing just two matches in the league so far. They will be hoping to continue building on the positive results and will aim to register their third straight win on Saturday.

Tigres UNAL on the other hand have been pretty inconsistent after their visits to Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup and have registered only one win in their last five matches. Currently slotted 11th on the Liga MX standings, the visitors have managed to register only three wins so far while playing out two draws and losing three matches in the league. Ricardo Ferretti's men are winless in their last two matches with 11 points against their name. They will be hoping to break into the top half of the league table with a win on Saturday but face an uphill task and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to collect any points in this game.

PUE vs TIG Dream11 Team: PUE vs TIG Playing 11

Goalkeeper- A. Silva

Defenders- J.P. Segovia, C. Salcedo, E.Gularte, H. Ayala

Midfielders-L. Quinones, C. Abogye, J. Aquino, C. Tabo

Strikers- S. Oremeno, N. Lopez

PUE vs TIG Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- S. Oremeno or J. Aquino

Vice-Captain- N. Lopez or C. Tabo

PUE vs TIG Match Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Club Puebla to register a routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Club Puebla 2-0 Tigres UNAL

Note: The above PUE vs TIG Dream11 prediction, PUE vs TIG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PUE vs TIG Dream11 Team and PUE vs TIG Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.