Puebla Vs Juarez Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Puebla take on Juarez on Matchday six of the Liga MX Primera Division, Clausura on Saturday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc on February 13 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Puebla vs Juarez live stream, playing 11, and other details of this match.

FC Juarez registered their first win of the campaign in their latest outing when they registered a narrow 1-2 win against Chivas. First-half strikes from Dario Lezcano and Matias Gracia helped Luis Ferrando Tena’s men grab three points as they now sit 12th on the Liga MX standings with 5 points to their name.

Puebla, on the other hand, are on par with their opponents of Saturday as they have five points against their name in the league table. However, the visitors have played a game more than FC Juarez. Currently slotted 13th on the Mexican league table, Nicolas Larcamon’s team walks into the game following a three-match winless streak with their last outing ending in a narrow 1-0 loss to America last week. They will be hoping to shrug off the poor form and look to bounce back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Puebla vs Juarez Team News and predicted playing 11

Puebla - Antony Silva, George Corral, Jesus Paganoni, Emanuel Gularte, Maximiliano Perg, Javier Salas, Alan Acosta, Christian Tabo, Clifford Aboagye, Santiago Ormeno, Omar Fernandez

Juarez- Enrique Palos, Alberto Acosta, Hedgardo Marin, Luis Lopez, Flavio Santos, Gustavo Velazquez, Martin Luis Galvan, Marco Fabian, Dario Lezcano, Blas Armoa, Matias Garcia

Where to watch Puebla vs Juarez live in India?

In the UK, fans can watch Puebla vs Juarez live stream on bet365. There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the game in India. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Puebla vs Juarez Prediction

Both the teams seemed to be matched equally on paper. However, FC Juarez have an additional game in hand and enter the match brimming with confidence following their winning form. They will aim to focus on their momentum and walk away with three crucial points. Puebla on the other hand have underperformed this season and will be itching to prove their capabilities as they enter this match with the advantage of playing the game at home turf. With both teams sitting level at points, this match promises to be a thrilling encounter, We expect the match to end in a draw as Puebla and FC Juarez will likely cancel each other out during the 90 minutes.

Predition Puebla 1-1 FC Juarez

