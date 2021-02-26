Puebla Vs Necaxa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Club Puebla will lock horns against strugglers Necaxa on Matchday eight of the Liga MX Clausura on Friday night. The game will be played at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc and will kick off at 7:00 AM IST on Saturday, February 27. Here's a look at where to watch Puebla vs Necaxa live stream, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Puebla vs Necaxa prediction and preview

After their disappointing defeat against Club America, Puebla FC have picked four points from a possible six in their last two games and will be favourites to add another three on Friday night. The hosts are currently seventh in the Liga MX table, and a win could propel them to possibly sixth in the standings. Nicolas Larcamon’s men defeated Juarez convincingly with a 4-0 margin, before settling for a 1-1 draw at Queretaro. Puebla have won just two of their seven games so far and will hope to bridge the gap to the top four, as they look to avoid the final series playoffs.

As for Necaxa, they find themselves at second from the bottom in the Liga MX table, but only three points off their opponents on Friday night. Alfonso Sosa's men have won just one game this season, stretching back to their Matchday two win over Atletico San Luis. A win will move them closer to the final series playoff places and the side will hope to do so after an early exit in the Apertura. The visitors are winless in their last five games since their 1-0 win over Atletico San Luis. Necaxa settled for a 1-1 draw against Monterrey last time out and will hope to snap their winless run against Puebla on Friday night (Saturday IST).

Puebla vs Necaxa team news: Predicted line-ups

Puebla: Antony Silva, George Corral, Jesus Paganoni, Emanuel Gularte, Maximiliano Perg, Javier Salas, Alan Acosta, Christian Tabo, Clifford Aboagye, Santiago Ormeno, Omar Fernandez

Antony Silva, George Corral, Jesus Paganoni, Emanuel Gularte, Maximiliano Perg, Javier Salas, Alan Acosta, Christian Tabo, Clifford Aboagye, Santiago Ormeno, Omar Fernandez Necaxa: Sebastian Fassi, Idekel Dominguez, Carlos Guzman, Alejandro Zendejas, Mario de Luna, Jorge Lumbreras, Juan Delgado, Jose Cobian, Maximiliano Salas, Lucas Passerini, Ian Gonzalez

Liga MX live: Where to watch Puebla vs Necaxa UANL live?

There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the game in India. In the UK, the Puebla vs Necaxa live stream will be available on bet365. In the USA, the game will stream on the TUDN App. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

