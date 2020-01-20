PUN Vs GKFC Dream11 I-League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

Minerva Punjab will host Gokulam Kerala FC in the 2020 I-League match on Monday. The match between these two teams will take place at Guru Nanak Stadium at 2:00 PM IST. You can play the PUN vs GKFC match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the PUN vs GKFC Dream11 prediction and squad details.

PUN vs GKFC preview

Minerva Punjab are currently third on the points table. They have played 8 matches so far in which they have won 2, lost 5 and drawn 1, collecting 11 points in the process. They played their previous game against top-ranked Mohan Bagan and went onto draw the match 1-1. Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka is their leading goal scorer with 3 goals in the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC is currently ranked 5th on the points table. In their 6 matches, they have won 3, lost 1 and drawn 2 matches, collecting 10 points in the process. Gokulam's previous match was against East Bengal, which they comfortably won 3-1. Marcus Leric Jr Joseph is their leading goal scorer in the tournament with 4 goals.

PUN vs GKFC Dream11 squad

Minerva Punjab: Bhaskar Roy, Kiran Chemjong, Prosenjit Chakraborty, Teah Dennis, Danilo Quipapá, Anwar Ali, Yumnam Raju, Thoiba Singh, Devansh Dabas, Imanuel Hs Lalthazuala, Samuel Shadap, Munmun Lugun, Souvik Das, Calvin Lobo, Maheson Singh, Sanju Pradhan, Alwyn George, Lalrinchhana, Denzil Kharshandi, Kuti Ademola, Bali Gagandeep, Sérgio Da Silva Júnior, Jason Stewart Hart, Makan Chote, Valci Teixeira Júnior, Aser Pierrick Dipanda, Himanshu Jangra, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Moinuddin Khan

Gokulam Kerala FC: Lalit Thapa, Ubaid CK, Vigneshwaran Baskaran, Ajmal Pa, Myron Mendes, Alex Saji, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Moirangmayum Ashok Singh, Zohib Islam Amiri, Andre Ettienne, Muirang Wungyanyg, Justin George, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Henry Kisekka, Nicholas Fernandes, Lalmuanzova, Shibil Muhammed, Bruno Pelissari, Nathaniel García, Marcus Joseph, Mohammad Rashid, Malemnganba Meitei, Muthu Irulandi, Lalromawia, Lalliansanga, Jithin Ms, Mohammed Irshad, K Salman, Rahul KP

PUN vs GKFC Dream11 team

PUN vs GKFC Dream11 squad prediction

Minerva Punjab are favourites to win the match.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.