PUN Vs MHB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Minerva Punjab FC will host Mohun Bagan on January 14, 2019, at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Srinagar at 2:00 PM (IST). Minerva Punjab FC are third in the I-League with 10 points from 7 games thus far.

I-League table-toppers Mohun Bagan will enter the match as favourites and will look to add to their 4-match winning streak in the Indian domestic league. Here is the PUN vs MHB Dream11 match prediction and top picks.

Minerva Punjab FC step up preparation ahead of Mohun Bagan clash

Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much !#Warriors pic.twitter.com/8xldyR9ecx — MINERVA PUNJAB FC (@minervapunjabfc) January 12, 2020

PUN vs MHB squads

Minerva Punjab FC: Bhaskar Roy, Teah Dennis Jr, Danilo Quipapá, Anwar Ali, Souvik Das, Maheson Singh Tongbram, Bali Gagandeep, Sérgio, K Chemjong Barboza Jr., Jay Hart, Bikash Yumnam, Sanju Pradhan, Kiran Kumar Limbu, Beikhokhei Beingaichho, Makan Chote, Yumnam Raju, Nidhin Lal, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Devansh Dabas, Imanuel Lalthazuala, Samuel Shadap, Aser Pierrick Dipanda, Himanshu Jangra, Munmun Lugun, Lalrinchhana Tochhawng, Girik Khosla, Moinuddin Khan, Akashdeep Singh, Akhil Verma, Amandeep Singh, Akash Sangwan, Luntinmang Haokip, Cavin Lobo.

Mohun Bagan: Sankar Roy, Fran Morante, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Joseba Beitia, Alexander Romario Jesuraj (on loan from FC Goa), Lalramchullova, Nongdamba Naorem (on loan from Kerala Blasters FC), Baba Diawara, Komron Tursunov, Lalramzauva Khiangte, Suhair VP, Surabuddin Mollick, Shilton Paul, Debjit Majumder (on loan from ATK), Dhanachandra Singh (captain), Shilton D'Silva, SK Sahil, Bikramjeet Singh (on loan from Mumbai City FC), Azharuddin Mallick, Daniel Cyrus, Sheikh Faiaz (on loan from ATK), Subha Ghosh, Fran González.

Mohun Bagan top the I-League table with 13 points

Mohun Bagan 1-0 Indian Arrows Full Time



Top of the table#MBARW #HeroILeague #IndianFootball — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) January 9, 2020

PUN vs MHB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: S Roy

Defenders: D Cyrus (Vice-Captain), A Mehta, A Ali, T Dennis

Midfielders: J Beitia, A Naorem, C Lobo, S Da Silva Junior (Captain)

Forwards: B Diawara, M Chote

PUN vs MHB Dream11 prediction

Mohun Bagan start as favourites against Minerva Punjab FC.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

