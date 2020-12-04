QAT Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks For The World Cup Qualifiers Live

Qatar (QAT) take on Bangladesh (BAN) in the latest round of World Cup qualifiers at Doha’s Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium. The QAT vs BAN live game will begin on Friday, November 4 at 9:30 PM IST. Fans can play the QAT vs BAN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our QAT vs BAN Dream11 prediction, QAT vs BAN Dream11 team and QAT vs BAN top picks for the encounter.

QAT vs BAN Dream11 prediction and preview

Qatar have been in great form in Group E and will be looking to take one step further in their qualification bid when they face Bangladesh at home. The home side is placed first in the group standings, with 13 points from five games. They have failed to win just one of their games in the group but lost out to South Korea 2-1 in their last game in an international friendly. However, Qatar and Bangladesh have faced each other thrice, with Qatar winning all the games.

📸 | The #Qatar national team has wrapped up preparations ahead of Friday’s game against Bangladesh#AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/Zd3MNJLE00 — Qatar Football Association 🇶🇦 (@QFA_EN) December 3, 2020

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are placed last in Group E and are still searching for their first win in the group. The visitors have just one point from four games, and only recently made their return to football after the coronavirus lockdown. The nation played Nepal in a couple of friendlies last month, winning the first game 2-0 while drawing the other one 0-0.

QAT vs BAN playing 11

Qatar: Mishal Barsham, Abdelkarim Hassan, Boualem Khoukhi, Hassan Al-Haydos, Tariq Salman, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Akram-Afif, Almoez Ali, Hassan Abdelkarim, Ahmed Alaaeldin

Bangladesh: Ashraful Rana, Topu Barman, Yeasin Khan, Bishwanath Ghosh, Mohammad Rahmat Mia, Jamal Bhuyan, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Sumon Reza, Nabib Newaj Jibon, Saad Uddin

QAT vs BAN Dream11 team

Here is the QAT vs BAN Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Captain: Hassan Al-Haydos

Vice-Captain: Almoez Ali

Goalkeeper: Ashraful Rana

Defenders: Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Tariq Salman, Boualem Khoukhi

Midfielders: Hassan Al-Haydos, Jamal Bhuyan, Karim Boudiaf, Sumon Reza

Forwards: Almoez Ali, Akram-Afif

QAT vs BAN Dream11 team top picks

Here are the top picks for the QAT vs BAN Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Qatar: Hassan Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali

Bangladesh: Yeasin Khan, Sumon Reza

QAT vs BAN match prediction

According to our QAT vs BAN match prediction, Qatar will win the game.

Note - The above QAT vs BAN Dream11 match prediction, QAT vs BAN Dream11 team and QAT vs BAN top picks are based on our own analysis. The QAT vs BAN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Qatar Football Instagram