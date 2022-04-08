Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Likely To Be Played Every Three Years? What Comes Next?

Football fans are currently gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022, Qatar. While the World Cup is normally held after every four years, during the FIFA Congress 2022 in Doha, the organisation's president Gianni Infantino hinted at the possibility of the tournament being played every three years. During the last week’s congress of the 211-member association, Infantino rowed back on plans of hosting the World Cup every two years, claiming that it was never FIFA’s idea in the first plans.

As per The Sun, the FIFA boss wants a World Cup every three years, as a new 36-month tournament cycle. Under Infantino’s plans, an expanded 24-team Club World Cup would take place in the first summer, while the second summer will be reserved for continental championships like the Euros and Copa America. At the same time, a third summer would focus on the World Cup, which will have 48 teams, as of 2026. According to a report by Daily Star, FIFA president Infantino stated, “important to do something . . . whether it’s a World Cup every two years or every three years."

“FIFA has not proposed a biennial World Cup,” says Gianni Infantino

Meanwhile, the revelations come after the world football governing body restrained from hosting the World Cup every two years, after the proposals were rejected across Europe and South America. “Let me be very clear FIFA has not proposed a biennial World Cup. Let’s get the process clear here, the last FIFA congress asked the FIFA administration with a vote with 88% voted in favour … to study the feasibility of a World Cup every two years,” Infantino said at the last week’s congress in Doha.

Infantino further added that the FIFA administration started the feasibility but didn’t propose anything. Lastly, the global football governing body came to the conclusion that although tha plans seem feasible, they would have repercussions and impacts. "The FIFA administration… did exactly that. We started the feasibility, but FIFA did not propose anything. FIFA came to the conclusion that it is feasible, but it would have some repercussions and impacts,” said Infantino.

