Qatar Concludes Criminal Process Against Mexican World Cup Worker Over Sexual 'misconduct'

The country of Qatar had already made the headlines when being awarded the rights to host the FIFA World Cup 2022, the first for any gulf nation. The country is once again in the headline and this time for the accusation made by a Mexican woman who fled Qatar. The woman we are talking about is a Mexican named Paola Schietekat Sedas', who was forced to flee Qatar after a sexual assault and later found out that a criminal case has been registered against her.

Mexican government issues statement over criminal process against Mexican World Cup worker

The statement released by the Mexican government has stated that the legal team in charge of Legal Consultant Alejandro Celorio has reviewed and obtained an official translation of the legal file and maintained coordination with the compatriot, her lawyer, the Embassy of Mexico in Qatar and other areas of the Foreign Ministry to strengthen the legal arguments of the defence.

The statement further read that at the hearing on April 3, the lawyer for the compatriot submitted the legal defence arguments to the consideration of the judge and the prosecutor. The judge decided to terminate the criminal proceeding. The Embassy of Mexico in Qatar will continue to offer the consular assistance and guidance required by Mexicans who are in Qatari territory in accordance with applicable regulations and international law.

FIFA World Cup: Details about Paola Schietekat case

As per the information from a report published by foxsports.com.au, Paola Schietekat had been working in the country with the Organising Committee for the Qatar 2022 event. However, the dream job turned into a nightmare changed in June when she said she was sexually assaulted by a work colleague she considered to be a friend.

The report citing El Pais said that following the incident, Paola Schietekat spoke to her mom and office colleague and explained to them the details of the vent which had occurred. She said that after consultation with Mexican consulate officials, she filed her complaint to the police and had a medical certificate supporting her claims of abuse and photos detailing her injuries.

She says she was ordered to return to the police station hours later only to find out that police flipped the investigation on its head after interviewing the man. She further said that with the support of Mexican consulate officials and the Qatar World Cup Organising Committee, she was able to flee the country, and upon safely arriving in Mexico, she learned that her accuser had been cleared and that her case was soon to be heard at a criminal court. Her case ended when the court found her guilty of extramarital relations, sentencing her to 100 lashings and seven-years imprisonment.

Image: FIFA World Cup/ Twitter