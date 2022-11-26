Qatar Faces Wrath Of Trolls After Becoming 1st Team To Be Eliminated From FIFA World Cup

Host Qatar failed to open its points tally in the FIFA World Cup 2022, as they suffered their second straight loss in the tournament on Friday. Having lost to Ecuador by 0-2 in the tournament opener last Sunday, Qatar suffered a 1-3 loss at the hands of Group A rivals Senegal. This meant, the host nation got eliminated from the race for the FIFA World Cup knockouts as they find themselves at the bottom of the points table with zero points.

While the loss put Qatar’s qualification chances in danger, Netherlands’ 1-1 draw against Ecuador meant the Qatari side wouldn’t be able to surpass the top two sides’ points tally. Even if they win their final Group A match against the Netherlands on Tuesday, the hosts would have only three points to their credit. It is pertinent to mention that after playing two games each in the group stage, Netherlands and Ecuador are the top two sides in Group A with four points each.

On the other hand, Senegal earned their first points after defeating Qatar, having suffered a 0-2 loss to the Dutch team in their next game. Qatar’s dismal performance in the tournament became one of the talking points for football fans on social media. Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the knockout race at the marquee football tournament on Friday.

Internet reacts to hosts Qatar getting knocked out of FIFA World Cup Round of 16 race

Previously, South Africa was the last host to be knocked out of the tournament from the group stage in 2010. Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign will come to a close after they encounter group leader Netherlands on November 29. Here’s a look at how the Internet reacted to hosts Qatar getting eliminated from the race for the FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage.

World cup in Qatar but can't see qatar in the world cup (:

First team to eliminate from the WC!#FIFAWorldCup — Hussain_ 🇵🇹 | Ronaldo stan | (@_gorayahussain1) November 25, 2022

FT: #NED 1-1 #ECU



The Dutch concede a second half equaliser to Ecuador to leave both sides on four points from two games and officially eliminate Qatar from the World Cup.#NEDECU #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/FGtQOf9I6O — Football Social Daily (@FSDPod) November 25, 2022

Their ‘fans’ are sure good at going home. They usually start at half time. — Soccer Lies (@SoccerLies) November 25, 2022

Did they really expect them to compete 💀 — Trey (@UTDTreyyyy) November 25, 2022