Qatar GP: F1 Stars And Football Legends Promote FIFA World Cup Via Penalty Shootout; WATCH

The excitement continues to increase for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is exactly a year away from commencing. The tournament will take place in Qatar next year from November 21 to December 18.

With F1 taking place in Qatar this weekend, a collaboration was planned between racing drivers and football legends to promote next year's World Cup. The drivers taking part included Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, and Mercedes F1's Valtteri Bottas, amongst others. Meanwhile, the football legends taking part included Yaya Toure and Cafu.

F1 and FIFA collaborate to promote Qatar World Cup

The first-ever Qatar GP is scheduled to take place tonight at the iconic Losail International Circuit, exactly one year before the FIFA World Cup 2022 takes place in Qatar. In order to promote the event, football and F1 stars competed against each other in a penalty shoot-out challenge. In the video below, fans can see which stars found the back of the net with their spot-kicks as veteran goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel attempted to save them.

A year and a day until the start of the 2022 @FIFAcom World Cup in Qatar... ⚽️



Cafu, Yaya Toure and more football stars team up with the F1 grid to take on Grid To Goal! 👀#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/bc4hx2VMjh — Formula 1 (@F1) November 20, 2021

How to watch Qatar GP live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch F1 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Qatar GP live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the race on the official website and social media handles of F1. The race gets underway at 7:30 PM IST on November 21.

Updated Qatar GP grid after Verstappen and Bottas' penalties

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes F1)

2) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

3) Fernando Alonso (Alpine F1)

4) Lando Norris (McLaren F1)

5) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari F1)

6) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes F1)

BREAKING: Qatar grid penalties confirmed by the race stewards for Max Verstappen (five places) and Valtteri Bottas (three places) #QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/GRrHdpaXv8 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

7) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

8) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

9) Esteban Ocon (Alpine F1)

10 Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin Racing)

11 Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)

12 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin Racing)

13) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari F1)

21 November, 2021: F1 races in Qatar 🏆



21 November, 2022: @FIFAWorldCup starts in Qatar 🏆



And the prizes are on display on the grid before Lights Out! 👀#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/sQYk5BUyKy — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

14 Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren F1)

15) George Russell (Williams F1)

16 Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo Racing)

17 Nicolas Latifi (Williams F1)

18) Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo Racing)

19 Mick Schumacher (Haas F1)

20 Nikita Mazepin (Haas F1)