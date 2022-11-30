Qatar Sets Forgettable Record, Becomes First Host Nation To Finish World Cup With 0 Points

FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar returned with their third straight defeat in the tournament against Netherlands on Tuesday. Facing the Dutch team at the Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar managed to get only three shots on target but failed to register a single goal. Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong scored for the Netherlands and advanced into the Round of 16 as the Group A leaders.

On the other hand, Qatar became the first host nation in FIFA World Cup history to finish with a tally of zero points. Ranked no. 50 in the world, Qatar lost to three straight games in the group stage. They opened their World Cup campaign with a 0-2 loss to Ecuador on November 20 and became the first host national to lose an opening match in 92 years of history.

The AFC Asian Cup champions’ 1-3 loss to Senegal on November 25 made them the first team to get knocked out of the race for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The loss against the AFCON champions also marked the fastest campaign for a host nation before getting knocked out of a World Cup. With their loss against the Netherlands on November 29, the Qatari team also became the first host nation to concede seven goals during the group stage at the prestigious tournament.

Netherlands and Senegal advance into FIFA World Cup Round of 16 from Group A

Meanwhile, Netherlands and Senegal advanced into the Last 16 as the top two teams in Group A. The Dutch side won two games, returned with one draw, and amassed seven points. On the other hand, Senegal returned with a draw and lost one game, which took their tally to six points. Ecuador’s only win came against Qatar in the tournament opener and they managed to score only four points.

With the conclusion of live action on Tuesday, two more teams made their way into the knockout stage. Marcus Rashford scored a brace for England, alongside Phil Foden’s goal which helped the no. 5-ranked team in the FIFA Rankings to claim a 3-0 win over Wales. England finished the group stage with seven points, while USA managed to seal a 1-0 win over Iran to finish second in the group.

It is pertinent to mention that, France, Brazil, and Portugal have already won two straight group matches and have sealed qualification. France leads Group D with six points ahead of the final group game against Tunisia on Tuesday. Brazil will face Cameroon in their final Group G match on Saturday, as Portugal clashes against Group H rivals South Korea.