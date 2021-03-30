Qatar Vs Ireland Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, International Friendly Live

Qatar will go up against the Republic of Ireland in the upcoming International friendly game. The match will be played at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary. The QAT vs IRE live streaming is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 30 at 8:45 PM local time (Wednesday, March 31 at 12:15 AM IST). Here is our Qatar vs Ireland prediction, information on how to watch Qatar vs Ireland live in India and where to catch Qatar vs Ireland live scores.

International friendly table: Qatar vs Ireland preview

Despite being the hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar has been added to the Group A of UEFA's World Cup qualification program to ensure that they play some friendlies before the major tournament. Hassan Al-Haydos and team have won both their friendlies so far, defeating Luxembourg and Azerbaijan, respectively. The Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, started on a worse note, losing to Serbia in their opening game. They then lost to Luxembourg and are currently at the basement spot of the Group A standings.

International friendly: Qatar vs Ireland H2H

According to various reports (including Sofascore), Qatar and the Republic of Ireland have never collided in competitive international matches in the past.

How to watch Qatar vs Ireland live: Qatar vs Ireland prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our QAT vs IRE prediction is that Qatar will come out on top in this contest.

Qatar vs Ireland live stream: Qatar vs Ireland team news

Both Qatar and the Republic of Ireland will enter the Nagyerdei Stadion with almost the same line-up as neither of them has reported any injury or suspension.

ðŸ‡¶ðŸ‡¦ Qatar ðŸ†š Republic of Ireland ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡ª

ðŸ“† 30 March 2021

â° 9:45 PM (Doha time)

ðŸŸ Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen#QatarInEurope pic.twitter.com/NeY28ASKRd — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) March 30, 2021

Where to watch Qatar vs Ireland live stream: How to watch Qatar vs Ireland live

There will no official Qatar vs Ireland live stream and broadcast in India. But the live scores and major developments of the match will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on when to watch Qatar vs Ireland live:

Hungary date and time: Tuesday, March 30 at 8:45 PM

Indian date and time: Wednesday, March 31 at 12:15 AM

Venue: Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, Hungary

International friendly table: Qatar vs Ireland probable playing 11

Qatar vs Ireland team news: Qatar probable playing 11

Saad Al Sheeb, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Tarek Salman, Pedro, Hassan Al Haydos, Assim Madibo, Abdulaziz Hatem, Abdelkarim Hassan, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaeldin

Qatar vs Ireland team news: Ireland probable playing 11

Kieran O'Hara, Seamus Coleman, Dara O'Shea, Shane Duffy, Cyrus Christie, Jeff Hendrick, Jayson Molumby, Robbie Brady, Shane Long, Troy Parrott, James McClean

