Qatar Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly

Why you're reading this: The football season came to an end but several countries are engaged in playing matches in a bid to keep the players in shape for the upcoming season. A host of international friendlies have already taken place and another few will take place in this extended break. Qatar will take on New Zealand in an international friendly at Sonnenseestadion, Austria on Monday.

3 things you need to know

Qatar is currently ranked 61 in the FIFA rankings

New Zealand are the 100th team in the ranking

Qatar hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Where is Qatar vs New Zealand International friendly match being held?

The international friendly match between Qatar and New Zealand will be played at Sonnenseestadion, Austria.

When will the Qatar vs New Zealand International friendly match begin?

The international friendly match between Qatar and New Zealand will be played on Monday at 9:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Qatar vs New Zealand International friendly match in India?

The match will not have a live telecast in India. However, the official YouTube channel of Qatar will telecast the match. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST on Monday.

How to watch the live streaming Qatar vs New Zealand International friendly match in India?

Unfortunately, this match won't have any telecast in India. But football lovers can watch the match on the official YouTube channel of Qatar. The match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Monday.

How to watch the live streaming of Qatar vs New Zealand International friendly match in the UK?

The International friendly match between Qatar and New Zealand can be watched live on ViaPlay Sports in the UK. The live streaming of the match will be available on the ViaPlay Sports website and app. The match will start at 5 PM BST on Monday.

How to watch the live streaming of Qatar vs New Zealand International friendly match in the US?

The International friendly match between Qatar and New Zealand can be watched live on Vix+ in the US. The match will start at 12 PM EST.

How to watch the live streaming of Qatar vs New Zealand International friendly match in New Zealand?

The match can be seen on Qatar's official YouTube channel at 4:00 AM New Zealand time.

How to watch the live streaming of Qatar vs New Zealand International friendly match in Qatar?

The match can also be watched on Qatar's official YouTube channel at 7:00 PM in Qatar.

