Qatar World Cup May Have Automated Offside System; Arsene Wenger Hints At New Tech

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed plans to end the tedious VAR offside decisions by next year. Wenger has suggested that new technology will be available to make use of an automated offside system. What is automated offside system and will it be used for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

What is automated offside system and will it be available for Qatar World Cup?

Arsene Wenger, who is FIFA's chief of global football development since 2019, wants offside calls to be made automatic by the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. FIFA has also previously backed the semi-automatic technology that notifies the VAR if a person is offside. As per the new automated offside system, the assistant referee will be notified when a player is offside instead of the VAR, thereby improving the flow of the game.

Wenger told FIFA's Living Football television show about the automated offside system and how it is different from the semi-automated system. "The automated offside I think will be ready for 2022. Automated means it goes directly from the signal to the linesman and the linesman has on his watch a red light that tells him offside or not offside," explained Wenger. Meanwhile, the "semi-automated goes first to the VAR, who signals it to the linesman. I'm pushing very hard to have the automated offsides, which means straight away the signal goes to the linesman."

Qatar World Cup: Arsene Wenger explains the importance of an automated offside system

Wenger also added why it is important for the automated offside system to be introduced as soon as possible. "At the moment, we have situations where the players are on lines to see if they are offside or not. On average, the time we have to wait is around 70 seconds, sometimes one minute 20 seconds, sometimes a little bit longer when the situation is very difficult to appreciate. It is so important because we see many celebrations are cancelled after that for marginal situations and that's why I believe it is a very important step," said Wenger.

Moreover, Wenger also suggested that offside calls should be taken out of the match officials' hands as it takes too long for a decision to be made. In response, FIFA said last year, "FIFA and IFAB have always maintained that the final decision will remain with the referee, with technology being introduced to provide the officials with the best support available." Whether or not the automated system is introduced in time for the Qatar World Cup remains to be seen but fans and players alike will hope for its introduction as soon as possible.