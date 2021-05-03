QIN Vs GZC Dream11: Qingdao FC Vs Guangzhou City Prediction And Team News

Qingdao FC and Guangzhou City are all set to lock horns in their upcoming Chinese Super League clash on Monday. The Chinese domestic league match will be played at the Tianhe Stadium on May 3 with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at QIN vs GZC Dream11 Team, top picks, alongside other details of the match.

QIN vs GZC Match Preview

Qingdao FC registered a narrow 2-1 win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions FC in their tournament opener before playing out a 0-0 draw against Shenzhen FC in their latest outing of the tournament. The hosts will be heading into the game with one win and one draw from two matches against their name and look to break free from the mid-table cluster they are stuck in right now. A win for Qingdao FC will see them go on par with Shangdont Taishan who has seven points from three games and even go top of the table if they maned to produce a better Goal difference record at the end of their match on Monday.

Guangzhou City will start the match brimming with confidence as they head into the game following a comprehensive 3-1 win over Chongqing Lianjian Athletic in their last outing. Zhizhao Chen's first-half strike followed by a brace by Guilherme in the second half ensured three points to Qingdao FC who now occupy the second spot on the Chinese Super League table. With four points against their name, the visitors are on par at points with three other teams including their Monday opponents while they aim to pocket their second win of the season.

QIN vs GZC Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- D. Randonjic or G.C Marques

Vice-Captain- X. Ji or J. Cardona

QIN vs GZC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - J. Han

Defenders – J. Llu, R. Hu, J. Jlashen, H. Zhengyu

Midfielders – J. Cardona, M. Ezmat, C. Ye

Strikers – X. Ji, G.C. Marques, D. Randonjic

QIN vs GZC Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Guangzhou City to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points on Monday.

Prediction- Qingdao FC 1-2 Guangzhou City

