QIN Vs TNJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Qingdao Huanghai will square off against Tianjin Teda on Matchday 13 of the Chinese Super League. The fixture will be played on Friday, September 25, 2020. Here is our QIN vs TNJ Dream11 prediction, preview, QIN vs TNJ Dream11 team and other details of the match.

QIN vs TNJ live: QIN vs TNJ Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Suzhou City Stadium

Date: Friday, September 25, 2020

Time: 1 pm IST

QIN vs TNJ live: QIN vs TNJ Dream11 prediction and preview

Qingdao Huanghai have had a dismal run of form in the Chinese Super League this season, much similar to Tianjin Teda. Huanghai have not won a single game in their previous seven. They were humiliated 5-1 by Beijing Guoan in their previous Chinese Super League game. On the other hand, Tianjin Teda have lost four of their previous five, while one game ended in a draw. The previous game saw them being defeated 1-0 by Hebei CFFC.

QIN vs TNJ Dream11 prediction: QIN vs TNJ Dream11 team, squad list

Qingdao Huanghai: Zeng Yi, Guojun Cao, Zhao Shi, Li Zhizhao, Xing Yu, Liu Zhenli, Yaki Yen, Zhang Haochen, Liu Jiashen, Zhang Zhen, Jiang Weipeng, Fang Xinfeng, Yan Zihao, Han Qingsong, Wang Wei, Zou Zheng, Jagos Vukovic, Jiangshan Yao, Bari Mamatil, Gao Xiang, Shi Zhe, Yang Yu-II, Lu Haolin, Wang Fei-II, Yu Yang-II, Wang Dong, Ma Long, Wang Jianwen, Li Peng, Wang Cheng, Shi Hanchen, Joseph Marie Minala, Wang Hao, Zhou Junchen, Cleverson Cordova, Memet-Abdulla Ezmat, Zhu Jianrong, Romain Alessandrini

Tianjin Teda: Ding Bowei, Teng Shangkun, Qipeng Yang, Du Jia, Yumiao Qian, Lei Tenglong, Lan Jingxuan, Felix Bastians, Gao Jiarun, Zhao Honglue, Bai Yuefeng, Wangsong Tan, Qiu Tianyi, Wang Zhenghao, Hao Rong, Zhang Yue, Liu Ruofan, Che Shiwei, Mao Haoyu, Guo Hao, Piao Taoyu, Zheng Kaimu, Zhao Yingjie, Liu Yang, Wanshun Yang, Frank Acheampong, Hui Jiakang, Lei Yongchi, Su Yuanjie, Johnathan, Chiming Zhang, Xie Weijun, Xiao Zhi, Sandro Wagner, Sandro Lima

QIN vs TNJ Dream11 prediction: QIN vs TNJ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Teng Shangkun

Defenders: Bai Yuefeng, Wangsong Tan, Yan Zihao, Liu Jiashen

Midfielders: Wang Dong, Joseph Marie Minala, Guo Hao (vc)

Forwards: Romain Alessandrini (c), Cleverson Cordova, Sandro Lima

QIN vs TNJ live: QIN vs TNJ Dream11 prediction and top picks

Qingdao Huanghai: Romain Alessandrini, Cleverson Cordova

Tianjin Teda: Guo Hao, Sandro Lima

QIN vs TNJ match prediction

Tianjin Teda are the favourites in the game.

Note: The QIN vs TNJ match prediction is based on our own analysis. The QIN vs TNJ Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Sandro Lima Instagram