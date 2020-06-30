QPR Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, EFL Championship Live

Queens Park Rangers (QPR) will take on Fulham in the Championship this week in what has been a mixed bag of results for the Cottagers this season. The game will be played on Tuesday, June 30. Here is the QPR vs FUL Dream11 prediction, QPR vs FUL Dream11 team news, QPR vs FUL Dream11 top picks, schedule, and preview.

QPR vs FUL Dream11 prediction: QPR vs FUL Dream11 schedule

Venue: Loftus Road

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 11 pm IST

QPR vs FUL Dream11 prediction: QPR vs FUL Dream11 preview

Mitro has been suspended for three matches. #FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 29, 2020

Fulham occupy the fifth spot on the Championship table with 64 points to their credit. Fulham go into the game with a monkey on their back after they were humiliated by Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United 3-0 away from home. On the other hand, QPR occupy the 14th spot on the league table with 50 points in all. QPR suffered a setback in their previous game against Charlton, losing 1-0 away from home.

QPR vs FUL Dream11 prediction: QPR vs FUL Dream11 team news

QPR: Liam Kelly, Yoann Barbet, Joe Lumley, Seny Dieng, Dillon Barnes, Conor Masterson, Ryan Manning, Angel Rangel, Ilias Chair, Olamide Shodipo, Dominic Ball, Faysal Bettache, Bright Samuel, Aramide Oteh, Osman Kakay, Todd Kane, Lee Wallace, Yoan Barbet, Giles Phillips, Niko Hamalainen, Eberechi Eze, Geoff Cameron, Luke Amos, Jack Clarke, Charlie Owens, Jordan Hugill, Bright Samuel, Paul Smith, Aramide Oteh

Fulham: Marek Rodak, Marcus Bertinelli, Jordan Archer, Magnus Norman, Joe Bryan, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan, Michael Hector, Cyrus Christie, Alfie Mawson, Maxime Le Marchand, Tom Cairney, Harry Arter, Harrison Reed, Bobby Reid, Josh Onomah, Anthony Knockaert, Mitrovic, Denis Odoi, Steven Sessegnon, Ivan Cavaleiro, Bobby Reid, Stefan Johansen, Luca de la Torre, Neeskens Kebano, Kevin McDonald, Matt O'Riley, Tyrese Francois, Aleksandr Mitrovic, Aboubakar Kamara, Jay Stansfield,

QPR vs FUL Dream11 prediction: QPR vs FUL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Marek Rodak

Defenders: Joe Bryan, Tim Ream, Ryan Manning, Angel Rangel

Midfielders: Eberechi Eze (c), Anthony Knockaert, Neeskens Kebano

Forwards: Jay Stanfield, Aboubakar Kamara, Jordan Hugill (Vc)

QPR vs FUL Dream11 prediction: QPR vs FUL Dream11 top picks

QPR : Jordan Hugill, Eberechi Eze

: Jordan Hugill, Eberechi Eze Fulham: Jay Stanfield, Joe Bryan

QPR vs FUL Dream11 prediction

Fulham are the favourites in this game.

Note: The QPR vs FUL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The QPR vs FUL Dream11 team selection and QPR vs FUL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Fulham Twitter handle