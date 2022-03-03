'Qualifiers To UCL Winners': Biggest Achievements Of Abramovich's Trophy-laden Chelsea Era

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich confirmed that he is trying to sell the club in light of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. A known Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich, entered the scene in 2003, prior to which Chelsea had won just one major league title back in 1995. However, Abramovich transformed the club which currently stands as the defending champions of the Champions League and is among the big six of the Premier League.

Under his leadership, the club has won 21 Trophies in 19 Years. The club won the Premier League five times in 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15, 2016–17; the FA Cup five times, in 2006–07, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2011–12, 2017–18; the EFL Cup thrice, in 2004–05, 2006–07, 2014–15, and the FA Community Shield twice in 2005 and 2009.

The club also won the UEFA Champions league in 2011–12 and 2020–21, Europa League in 2012–13 and 2018–19, the UEFA Super Cup 2021 and most recently, with a 2-1 win over Palmeiras, it won the Club World Cup. This win also meant that the Blues had won every possible trophy that they took part in since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

Chelsea news: End of an era as Roman Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale

Chelsea released a press statement confirming that its owner Roman Abramovich is stepping aside and is putting the club for sale.

"I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners." Abramovich said.

Roman Abramovich also confirmed that all sale money will be donated to the victims of the war in Ukraine. "The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery." he added.

(Image: FIFA)