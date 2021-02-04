QUE Vs PAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Game Preview

Queretaro (QUE) will lock horns with Pachuca (PAC) in the upcoming game of the Liga MX on Thursday, February 4 at 9:00 PM local time (Friday, February 5 at 8:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Corregidora Stadium in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico. Here is our QUE vs PAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and QUE vs PAC Dream11 team.

Queretaro are currently at the ninth spot of the Liga MX standings with six points. Ángel Sepúlveda and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning and losing two each. Pachuca, on the other hand, are at the sixteenth spot of the table with two points and a win-loss record of 0-2 (two draws).

Mexico date and time: Thursday, February 4 at 9:00 PM

Indian date and time: Friday, February 5 at 8:30 AM

Venue: Corregidora Stadium, Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico

QUE vs PAC Live: Queretaro probable playing 11

Gil Alcala, Omar Mendoza, Juan Meza, Daniel Cervantes, Antonio Valencia, Jose Gurrola, Fernando Madrigal González, Gonzalo Montes, Ángel Sepúlveda, Francisco da Costa Aragao, Kevin Ramírez

QUE vs PAC Live: Pachuca probable playing 11

Oscar Ustari, Kevin Álvarez, Érick Aguirre, Emmanuel García, Matías Catalán, Víctor Guzman, Ismael Sosa, Luis Chavez, Mauro Quiroga, Felipe Pardo, Roberto de la Rosa

Queretaro: Omar Mendoza, Jose Gurrola, Ángel Sepúlveda

Pachuca: Érick Aguirre, Ismael Sosa, Roberto de la Rosa

Goalkeeper: Oscar Ustari

Defenders: Kevin Álvarez, Érick Aguirre, Omar Mendoza, Juan Meza

Midfielders: Ismael Sosa, Víctor Guzman, Jose Gurrola

Forwards: Roberto de la Rosa, Ángel Sepúlveda, Francisco da Costa Aragao

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Queretaro are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above QUE vs PAC Dream11 prediction, QUE vs PAC Dream11 team, probable QUE vs PAC playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The QUE vs PAC Dream11 team and QUE vs PAC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

